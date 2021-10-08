Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

The great uncoupling of commissions is coming. Whether it’s government intervention or voluntary innovation, as the DOJ versus NAR battle shows, change will happen in the industry. Consumers are asking for it. Agents and brokers who choose innovation over resistance and do right by clients will be the ones who thrive.

Lenders are betting that home prices continued to skyrocket during the third quarter and that they’ll be able to sell the bigger loans to Fannie and Freddie once the conforming loan limit officially goes up on Jan. 1.

Former Greensboro KW agent Chris Carlan has been fired for his controversial billboard featuring a coronavirus conspiracy theory and Pepe the Frog, a well-known Neo-Nazi meme.

Properly, a real estate technology company based in Toronto, just announced that it will be partnering with Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The $500 million deal was first announced in February, and it prompted a heated debate among ShowingTime users. Despite the deal closing, the FTC is reportedly still seeking information from the companies.