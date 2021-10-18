Inman Connect Las Vegas kicks off next week. The lineup is packed with CEOs from Compass, Coldwell Banker, CoStar Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Century 21, Knock, Side, Better, realtor.com, Realogy Expansion Brands, and more. Tickets are selling fast. Register now to reserve your spot for the best event in real estate.

1. Don’t miss the virtual content

If you can’t travel to Vegas, buy a virtual ticket and participate from the comfort of home. The in-person ticket includes access to every recording. After the event, watch the recordings of any session you couldn’t attend in Vegas or re-watch the ones you loved to capture every insightful moment again.

2. Get social

Get on Twitter and LinkedIn now and follow the experts and organizations you want to connect with in Vegas. That way, you’ll hear about every event they’re sponsoring, where they’ll be speaking and how you can meet them in person.

Follow the conference hashtags: #ICLV, #InmanConnect and #ICLV2021. While you’re at it, connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

3. Download the app

Having the ICLV 2021 app on your phone will be a huge help. Get notifications, access venue maps, and get important updates — all from one screen. Look for Bizzabo in the App Store and on Google Play.

4. Plan meetings

Don’t assume you’ll run into the people you hope to see at Inman. Thousands of people will attend. If there’s someone you want to see during the conference, schedule a meeting with them beforehand.

Invite them to dinner, plan to meet for lunch between sessions, or have an early morning get-together over coffee. Some of the best learning happens in the “unofficial sessions.”

5. Create a schedule

This year’s agenda features 145 sessions over three days. Don’t be frantic — be strategic. Think about your goals: What do you hope to get out of this conference? According to Dorie Clark, author of Standout Networking, there are two reasons to attend a session:

To learn something new. To meet or support the person presenting.

Study the agenda in advance, and add each event you want to attend to your work calendar. Be sure to include detailed location information: the Aria is massive (the most prominent and tallest structure in CityCenter).

Choose a backup session, too. Sometimes sessions fill up, and you don’t want to miss an opportunity to learn because you didn’t have a plan.

6. Divide and conquer

If a teammate is going to Inman with you, resist the temptation to attend the same sessions. Compare calendars (see No. 5 above), and decide who’ll cover what so you’ll have the opportunity to take in as many ideas, people and insights as possible. You can always compare notes over drinks in the evening.

7. Take notes

Studies show that people who take written notes by hand learn more than people who type notes on a laptop.

Added bonus: Notebooks are also notification-free, which makes it easier to concentrate on the session you’re attending. If you insist on taking notes on your laptop, put it in “do not disturb” mode at the beginning of each session so you can focus.

8. Ask questions

Raise your hand during the Q&A, attend meet and greet events with speakers, and wait in line to get an answer if you have to. If you can’t get your questions answered during the event, follow up on Twitter or LinkedIn.

9. Review the highlights

Attend the “End-of-the-day Takeaway” sessions. I’ll join Inman’s Global Head of Community, Laura Monroe, to recap the most significant moments of each conference day on the main stage at 4:45 p.m. PT.

10. Pack well and get excited!

Conference days are long. Wear comfy shoes and clothes. Don’t forget to carry water, snacks, business cards, a notebook and extra pens. And get excited.

Companies often make big announcements at Inman. And you’ll learn more about technology, teams and trends than you ever imagined possible in just three days.

Julie Youngblood, a Partner Lead at Homeward, hosted her first open house at 16 and earned her real estate license at 19. In 2010, she started Youngblood Coaching & Consulting to mentor agents nationwide. Connect with her on LinkedIn and Facebook.