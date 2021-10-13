For broker-owners set to attend Inman Connect Las Vegas, October 26-28, at the Aria Resort & Casino, here’s your essential guide to navigate ICLV — the events, tracks and networking.

Tuesday: Oct. 26, 2021

Broker Workshop: Recruiting Great Agents in a New Economy, Bristlecone 3-4, 9:30 – 10:15 AM

Come prepared to discuss your business challenges in this hands-on, interactive workshop where we will do a deep dive into recruiting and retention.

Broker Connect, Pinyon 4-5 (Main Stage), 2:00 – 4:30 PM

Broker Connect offers the ultimate deep dive into how to best position your brokerage for success in the coming year — and years. Industry experts discuss and debate the way the game is changing, and what you need to do to stay a step ahead.

Tech Workshop: How to Streamline Processes, Bristlecone 3-4, 3:00 3:45 PM

What tools are actually working to facilitate your business? Get ready to discuss favorite productivity tools for agents and get organized in the months ahead.

Networking: Booth Bar Crawl, Bristlecone 5 (Expo Hall), 4:30 – 5:30 PM

Join us Tuesday evening for fun and networking in the Expo Hall. Visit our exhibitor booths and enjoy cocktails and snacks, all while meeting new and old friends!

Wednesday: Oct. 27, 2021

Mortgage & Alternative Financing Track, Bristlecone 6 (Track Stage), 8:00 – 9:00 AM

In this new Inman content track, the fast-changing landscape of mortgages, digital mortgages, and innovative financing options take center stage for the first time. Learn all about the innovative solutions that are changing the way homebuyers are financing their homes, and the ways the transaction itself is becoming core to the real estate agent’s life, and much more.

General Session, Pinyon 4-5 (Main Stage), 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Is this our chance to define a new era of real estate? A plan to overcome our challenges, take advantage of the opportunities, and plan for what’s to come. Brad Inman kicks off the General Session and sets the tone for the day’s discussions on what the future holds for our industry, how work has evolved, and what industry leaders and professionals must focus on to get ahead. Industry leaders and experts take the stage.

Tech Connect, Pinyon 4-5 (Main Stage), 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Plunge deep into the ways technology is changing the real estate game. Hear from top industry CTOs and agents that are harnessing the power of AI, courting consumers with ever more innovative and intuitive apps, and using technology to make running a business more streamlined and successful than ever. And don’t miss New Kids on the Block, Connect’s celebration of the hottest new companies in the world of real estate.

Indie Broker Track, Bristlecone 6 (Track Stage), 2:00 – 4:30 PM

The most successful independent brokers have identified how to leverage their indie brands, magnetic cultures and tech savviness to showcase their unique value propositions. Find out how they’re doing it during insightful sessions and incredible networking.

Cocktails at Connect, Bristlecone 5 (Expo Hall), 4:30 – 5:30 PM

Join us in the Expo Hall Wednesday evening for cocktails and conversation with exhibitors and fellow attendees.

Thursday: Oct. 28, 2021

C.A.R. WOMANUP! Bristlecone 6 (Track Stage), 8:00 – 9:00 AM

The California Association of Realtors and Inman team up to bring a special segment of WomanUP! programming to Inman Connect Las Vegas. Expert moderators lead vital discussions about how women can take the next step in their careers — whether that’s from agent to broker or beyond. Learn from the best and engage in networking discussions and live problem solving sessions in new interactive formats.

General Session, Pinyon 4-5, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Industry’s leaders take the stage to shed light on how the marketplace has changed, the new playing field that has emerged, how technology will continue to impact us, the future of transactions, and so much more. As a special speaker, former MLB player Chris Singleton will give the keynote address, sharing a story of resilience and compassion. We’ll close the General Session by announcing the Innovator Awards winners.

Teams Track, Pinyon 4-5, 2:00 – 5:00 PM

The growth of teams continues to be one of the hottest trends in the business, and whether you’re already part of a team or looking to start, grow or join one, this breakout track is for you. Take a look deep inside the inner workings of the most successful real estate teams to see how they operate, get tips on how to structure a team for success and profitability, and learn the most common mistakes to avoid from panelists that learned them the hard way.

Data Track, Bristlecone 6 (Track Stage), 2:00 – 4:30 PM

MLS and Association leaders will also share on how data is affecting everything from integration, to regulation, to mergers and acquisitions.

