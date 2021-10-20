The new partnerships include 30 different MLSs and will ultimately give more than 500,000 real estate professionals integrated access to RentSpree’s technology.

Rental technology startup RentSpree announced Wednesday that it has partnered with 30 different multiple listing services (MLSs), giving more than half a million agents access to its software.

The partnership means RentSpree’s technology will integrate directly into the platforms run by the various MLSs. The participating organizations include Southwest Florida MLS, which has about 15,000 members, the New England Real Estate Network, with 11,340 members, the Monmouth Ocean Regional MLS, with more than 10,600 members, the CJMLS, with more than 8,500 members, and many others. A statement notes that between all of the different organizations, “over 500,000 MLS members” will get access to RentSpree tech.

Michael Lucarelli cofounded RentSpree in 2016. The company allows real estate professionals to automate the process of leasing out housing units. The software includes rental applications, rent estimate tools, screening reports and a variety of other resources. The company has been proactive about partnering with MLSs, and last month announced a new relationship with California Regional MLS (CRMLS).

RentSpree also maintains partnerships with other software providers that work with MLSs.

In Wednesday’s statement, Lucarelli described the new MLS partnerships as “a true testament to the value” his company offers.

“Since announcing our MLS Partnership Program earlier this year, demand for our rental integration has grown exponentially and we’re thrilled to work side by side with the best in the industry,” Lucarelli added.

Members of participating MLSs were also upbeat about the new integrations. Among them, Dionna Hall — CEO of Florida-based BeachesMLS — said the partnership “was a top priority for us as we continue to provide the best possible tools and resources to our 40,000 MLS members.”

“With RentSpree,” she added, “our members are able to leverage the technology and efficiency of RentSpree’s rental software during listing input to redefine the way agents are closing rentals.”

