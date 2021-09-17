The integrations mean RentSpree tools, such as tenant application links, can be added to the listings of real estate professionals in California.

California Regional MLS (CRMLS), which is the largest multiple listing service in the U.S., announced this week that it has teamed up with startup RentSpree to give subscribers more and better access to rental technology.

The new partnership will mean that RentSpree’s technology gets baked directly into CRMLS’s various platforms. In practice, that means CRMLS subscribers will be able to automatically add things such as tenant application links to their rental listings. A statement on the partnership notes that the integrations should help “users generate more leads, reduce transaction time, and save money.”

RentSpree and CRMLS have worked together in the past, but this new relationship is the first time RentSpree’s tools have been directly integrated into the MLS’s technology platforms.

Art Carter

“After seeing usage skyrocket to thousands of monthly transactions, integrating RentSpree within our MLS systems was a no-brainer,” RMLS CEO Art Carter said in the statement. “This integration provides exponentially more value to CRMLS users.”

The new partnership comes at a busy time for both CRMLS and RentSpree. In July, RentSpree announced that it had scored $8 million in new funding. A month later, it teamed up with TheMLS, a Los Angeles-based multiple listing service provider.

In the case of CRMLS — which has more than 108,000 subscribers in the Golden State — the organization signed off this month on a slew of changes to listings. Those changes dealt with how listing agents and brokers appear on online listing pages and stepped-up enforcement of pocket listings rules, among other things.

Michael Lucarelli

In the statement, RentSpree co-founder and CEO Michael Lucarelli said the new CRMLS technology integrations were a natural step given that many of the MLS’s users were already relying on his company’s tools.

“It became our goal to enhance rental technology support for 108,000+ users,” Lucarelli said. “RentSpree’s MLS integration is the first of its kind that allows agents to opt-in for an automated rental process during listing input, ensuring that all CRMLS users can conveniently access the service without ever leaving the CRMLS platform.”

 

rentals | technology
