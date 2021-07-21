RentSpree, a tenant screening and lease application startup, announced Wednesday that it has raised $8 million in new funding, which it will use to beef up its technology.

The cash infusion is part of a Series A funding round that included participation from venture capital firms 645 Ventures, Green Visor Capital and Vesta Ventures. Michael Lucarelli, RentSpree’s co-founder and CEO, in a statement called the funding a “huge milestone” for the company, and one that “validates our vision.”

Michael Lucarelli

“We are most excited to further streamline the rental process while helping individuals achieve long-term goals that extend through the rental journey and beyond,” Lucarelli said.

The statement goes on to say that RentSpree will use the money to build predictive analytics, as well as to enhance its platform with new features such as agent branding, payment options and content management. The ultimate goal is to “provide the definitive platform for renters, agents, and owners to complete all pieces of their rental journey,” the statement added.

Lucarelli co-founded RentSpree in 2016, and since then the company has grown to have more than 600,000 users, according to the statement. Those users include brokerages, multiple listing services and Realtors associations — including big names such as Bright MLS and the California Association of Realtors.

RentSpree’s platform handles tasks such as tenant screening and leasing applications, among other things. The company also said in its statement that it takes an “integration-first approach,” meaning its software can tie in with other platforms.

Prior to this latest investment, RentSpree had raised $2.3 million.

Nnamdi Okike

Investors in this latest funding round also see further growth on the horizon, with 645 Ventures co-founder Nnamdi Okike saying in a statement that RentSpree is “on the forefront of providing software that deploys quickly and streamlines crucial operations.”

“With the growth RentSpree has experienced in its user and customer base,” Okike added, “as well as in their product offerings, we’re excited to see them become the leader in providing world-class renter management software.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

rentals | technology
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription