The feature lets buyers hop on a FaceTime call with their agents and others, browse listings and share their favorites with the group.

Buyers with the Redfin app can now let their agents, family members and friends with Apple devices tag along on their home search in real time.

The Seattle-based brokerage on Wednesday announced that it has added support for the SharePlay service on its app. SharePlay allows iPhone and iPad users to link a FaceTime call with Redfin’s listings.

The new functionality allows buyers to hop on a FaceTime call, share their map and custom filters with others, and get feedback on specific listings from their agent or other call participants. Users on the call can browse Redfin listings and suggest the ones that they like to the group.

“The ability to house-hunt with family members or your agent at any given moment, no matter where any of you are physically, is a game-changer,” Redfin Chief Technology Officer Bridget Frey said in a statement. “In a market where one-third of homes accept an offer within a week of listing, buyers need to make decisions quickly about what homes they want to tour.”

The new feature is only available through the Redfin app on iOS 15.1, and iPadOS 15.1. Users must update to the latest version of the Redfin app to use it.

In the release announcing the new service, Redfin agent Shoshana Godwin said being able to spot a new listing quickly gives buyers a competitive advantage.

“There aren’t enough homes for sale, and the good ones fly off the shelves,” Godwin said. “If I can make a quick decision on a FaceTime call with my client about whether it’s worth their time to tour a home, we can book a tour and make an offer before other buyers beat us to it.”

