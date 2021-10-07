A year after launching self-led Direct Access tours for vacant listings, Redfin has partnered with home security company ADT to provide an extra layer of protection for homesellers.

Starting Tuesday, sellers in 22 markets across Washington, California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Maryland and Washington D.C, can request ADT smart locks and sensors at no additional cost.

Bridget Frey | Credit: Redfin

“In this hot market, more than a third of homes are finding a buyer within the first week and buyers are hustling to see new homes as quickly as possible,” Redfin Chief Technology Officer Bridget Frey said in a prepared statement. “Direct Access makes it simple to tour our seller’s homes conveniently and safely without having to coordinate with an agent to schedule a showing, driving double the foot traffic that leads to offers for our sellers.”

The installation process will take place during Redfin’s listing preparation process, and will take no more than two hours to complete and activate. Homesellers who live in gated communities, condominium communities with gates and door codes, multi-unit properties or have front doors that don’t support smart locks won’t be eligible for the ADT system, a spokesperson explained.

The ADT system will not replace Redfin‘s verification and security process, which includes identity verification and geofencing location monitoring through Redfin’s mobile app. The brokerage will also cover up to $100,000 in the event of loss or damages to the home during a self-led tour.

Homesellers can monitor buyers’ tour activity through the Redfin Owner Dashboard, which provides real-time feedback and insights.

The Direct Access process | Credit: Redfin

“Thanks to advances in automation and smart home technology and changing consumer expectations, we’re able to offer a convenient and safe self-touring option that would have seemed outlandish just a decade ago,” Frey said. “Our new partnership with ADT gives customers confidence that their home is protected by the most trusted brand in smart home security.”

Right before closing, ADT will deactivate the system. Homebuyers are then welcome to use their own home security provider or reactivate services through ADT with an exclusive discount.

“This is a win-win situation for home buyers and sellers who get a professionally installed ADT smart home security system and the peace of mind provided by our U.S.-based network of security monitoring professionals,” ADT Chief Revenue Officer Keith Holmes said.

