If you’ve ever wanted to live inside Darth Vader’s helmet, now’s your chance. A Houston house modeled after the iconic “Star Wars” villain has hit the market with an asking price of $4.3 million.

Known to locals as the “Darth Vader House,” 3201 University Boulevard recently resurfaced on a TikTok account called Zillowtastrophes and Instagram account called Zillowgonewild — both creators regularly points out unusual or strange homes up for sale. In reality, the home was built in 1992 by a surgeon and a “Star Wars” aficionado.

It is unclear whether it was a main residence or a vacation home but the inside has over 7,000 square feet of living area, four bedrooms and an open living space, high ceilings and giant windows as well as laser blue lights that give the entire place an inside-a-spaceship touch. The outside has over an acre of land, a four-car garage and a futuristic-looking stone walkway.

A Houston house modeled after the iconic "Star Wars" villain has hit the market with an asking price of $4.3 million. Known to locals as the "Darth Vader House," 3201 University Boulevard recently resurfaced on a TikTok account called Zillowtastrophes and Instagram account called Zillowgonewild. It is unclear whether it was a main residence or a vacation home but the inside has over 7,000 square feet of living area, four bedrooms and an open living space, high ceilings and giant windows as well as laser blue lights that give the entire place an inside-a-spaceship touch. The outside has over an acre of land, a four-car garage and a futuristic-looking stone walkway. "Known to many as 'The Darth Vader House,' this contemporary masterpiece is one not to miss," reads the listing description. Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty agents Wade Knight and Nadia Carron hold the listing.

“Known to many as ‘The Darth Vader House,’ this contemporary masterpiece is one not to miss,” reads the listing description. Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty agents Wade Knight and Nadia Carron hold the listing.

Even though the first “Star Wars” movie came out in 1977, the house was still just as much of a hit online.

“Is this house wearing sunglasses?” one Instagram user wrote under the @Zillowgonewild post.

“I dig the sofa where 4 people can sit and not interact,” wrote another.

Email Veronika Bondarenko