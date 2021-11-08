When industry trailblazers Art Bartlett and Marsh Fisher created Century 21 Real Estate to challenge the status quo of real estate, they did so with the intention of galvanizing entrepreneurs of all backgrounds and populations seeking broker independence and unprecedented success for them and their teams.

Five decades later, Century 21 Real Estate has become the most respected and recognized brand in real estate and continues to serve as an industry thought leader driven by a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as it works to enhance representation within both homeownership as well as among the professionals who serve these communities.

“Reflecting on our journey, we’re proud to have a workforce and franchise base that is as diverse as the people we serve every day,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate. ”We are committed to continuing that cultural legacy for the next 50 years as a global real estate franchise leader. It’s a mission that is central to our strategy of providing extraordinary experiences and remaining a home where all those we touch can thrive.”

Today, the CENTURY 21 network sharpens its focus by developing and implementing programs aimed at advancing DEI within the real estate industry. At last month’s L’ATTITUDE conference, the brand teamed up with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) in a first-of-its-kind case study competition that challenged attendees to reimagine the real estate industry and identify new methods of increasing the presence of Latinos in the real estate industry.

The winning team of industry leaders including: Neily Soto, CENTURY 21 North East; Xio Sandoval, CENTURY 21 Realty Masters; Jessica Martinez, Real Estate TC Services and Cid Fernandez, Maxwell Mortgage Team, focused on capturing the attention of entrepreneurial youth by introducing real estate education at the high school, college and trade school level as well as empowering and spotlighting Hispanic industry leaders to inspire others.

Building diverse leadership within this industry requires more than just opening the door. It requires providing long-term support and resources to enable those leaders to drive growth and success.

With its Inclusive Ownership Program, the CENTURY 21 brand is now offering entrepreneurs who represent diverse populations with that opportunity. Building upon the initial Inclusive Ownership Program launched by parent company, Realogy Holdings Corp. in 2020, franchise owners affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand receive business and financial incentives that support growth and productivity, exclusive education and business mentorship opportunities, diverse market coaching and consulting, and discounted brand leadership development experiences. Over the past year, the CENTURY 21 brand has welcomed six new companies via the Inclusive Ownership Program adding to its roster of more than thirty U.S.-based affiliated brokerages owned by veterans, women, Hispanic, African American, Asian-American Pacific Islander and LGBTQ+ industry leaders.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of this innovative Inclusive Ownership Program,” said Juan Sanchez, broker-owner of CENTURY 21 Bear Facts Realty in Denver, Colorado. “As homeownership becomes a reality for a more diverse population, it’s more important than ever that our company and our affiliated agents truly represent the buyers and sellers we serve across the full spectrum. It’s smart business and, more importantly, it’s the right thing to do. With the power of the CENTURY 21 brand behind us and access to its breakthrough technology, marketing, and learning platforms, we will be able to further elevate the real estate experience for the agents and their clients.”

For 50 years, the CENTURY 21 network has thrived from the presence of different perspectives and continues to provide opportunities and a sense of belonging for every individual and company that affiliates with the brand. Altogether, it is this long-standing culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion that is the CENTURY 21 competitive advantage.