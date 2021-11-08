Now through December, investors will have access to a limited time offer of investing in Roofstock One shares for $1,000. After that, the minimum investment will start at $5,000.

Single-family rental real estate investing platform Roofstock has launched a new product so that investors can purchase shares in properties across the country, rather than having to invest in a property by purchasing an entire home.

The new product, called “Roofstock One,” will allow investors to purchase shares in single-family rentals as they might do with a share of stock, the company explained in a statement released Monday. Now through the end of December, accredited investors will also have access to a limited-time offer of investing in Roofstock One shares for $1,000. After that time, the minimum investment will be $5,000.

Using its data science and research teams, the company will identify properties in various markets that have investment potential, acquire those properties, and then through Roofstock One, issue ownership shares in the properties.

Shares will also be bundled by geographic region or other similar characteristics so that investors can select shares based on different investing strategies, depending on their particular investment goals.

Gary Beasley

“The attractiveness of [single-family rental] has long been its ability to generate strong, consistent returns over the long-term in a way that is almost entirely uncorrelated to the stock market,” Roofstock CEO Gary Beasley said in a statement. “We believe Roofstock One makes [single-family rental] real estate investing the simplest it has ever been.”

By purchasing shares in a property, investors will have the benefits of cash flows and appreciation over time without having to also deal with all of the typical responsibilities of owning an investment property, like maintenance or placing tenants, which Roofstock will handle.

Initially, investors will be able to purchase shares in affordable markets in Georgia, Indiana and Alabama, which Roofstock has identified as locations where remote work trends are likely to continue, and will benefit the single-family rental asset class.

Roofstock was founded in 2015. In August, the company acquired property management platform Great Jones.

Email Lillian Dickerson

rentals
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Hear from Realogy, Pacaso, SERHANT., Spotify, Douglas Elliman, and 100+ more leaders at ICNY.LEARN MORE×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription