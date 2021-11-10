Over the course of her roughly eight-year career, Jessica White has netted a career sales volume of over $100 million.

Jessica White, a top Brooklyn real estate broker and market expert, has returned to The Corcoran Group, a press release sent to Inman announced.

Over the course of her roughly eight-year career, White has netted a career sales volume of over $100 million, and started off in the industry with a bang in 2014 as an agent with Keller Williams when she closed $40 million within her first year-and-a-half in the business.

Most recently, White spent nearly five years as a broker for Compass. Prior to that, she worked as an agent with Corcoran Group for almost two years. She will now be affiliated with Corcoran’s Williamsburg office.

“I am thrilled to return to Corcoran,” White said in a statement. “It’s a brand synonymous with success and I look forward to taking my career to new heights. Corcoran is the leader in the new development space, and that’s an aspect of my business that I’m eager to grow.”

“I remain tremendously grateful for my time at Compass, as they helped evolve my career into what it is today and I wish the entire team nothing but continued success,” she added.

Over the years, White has become adept at working with new development projects, according to Corcoran’s press statement. About four years ago, White helped a developer secure land in Brooklyn for $760,000, where the developer built eight condo units that resulted in a $4.5 million sell-out. She was also able to achieve more than $1,000 per square foot on the project, breaking records for Bushwick pricing at the time.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica back to Corcoran,” Pamela Liebman, Corcoran’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “She is a hardworking, enthusiastic agent and a respected real estate leader. He track record speaks for itself and I am confident that she will be unstoppable with the strength of the Corcoran brand behind her.”

White is a lifelong New Yorker who grew up in Cobble Hill and spent many years living in Brooklyn before moving to Long Island with her family. Prior to entering the field of real estate, White was a personal banker at JP Morgan Chase, an experience that helped her gain knowledge about the mortgage process, which she says still serves her today as a broker.

