The Corcoran Group has named Ryan Fitzpatrick regional vice president of Downtown Manhattan, the brokerage announced on Tuesday.

Fitzpatrick was previously senior managing director of the brokerage’s Chelsea office, and has over 20 years of experience in the industry at other New York-based agencies like Town Residential and CORE.

In his new role, Fitzpatrick will support management and agents across offices in Chelsea, Park Avenue South, Soho and Union Square, with an emphasis on top-line growth, recruiting and expansion.

“Ryan has done an amazing job driving business results for our Chelsea office and he’s the perfect leader to streamline our efforts across downtown Manhattan,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of Corcoran Group, said in a statement. “Not only is he a trusted advisor to our agents, he’s a true collaborator who is always looking at unique opportunities to facilitate growth. I’m thrilled to see him in this new role where his expertise will help our team achieve even greater success.”

Garret Lepaw, who recently returned to Corcoran after spending a few years at both Town Residential and Douglas Elliman, will be stepping into Fitzpatrick’s former role.

“I’m excited to use my skills in a broader way within the Corcoran family, and welcome the opportunity to work alongside Pam and her executive team,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “With our continued global expansion, the Corcoran brand has never been stronger. We have an amazing team and I’m thrilled to double-down on my commitment to our agents by taking my career to the next level.”

