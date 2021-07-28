The co-founder of the trendy mattress company Casper just paid $500,000 above asking price for a $5.25 million townhouse in Brooklyn.

Luke Sherwin and his wife Clare De Boer paid all-cash for in the upscale and family-friendly Park Slope neighborhood, according to The Real Deal. Located a few steps away from Prospect Park, the townhouse sits at 4,000 square feet and is a four-foot wide triplex built in a row with 23 other townhomes at the start of the 20th century.

Along with 11 rooms and a guest suite, the triplex comes with a carefully-tended garden, a terrace, and a front stoop that is often considered the most iconic part of a classic Brooklyn townhouse. The former owners rented out the garden unit as a separate apartment — it is unclear whether Sherwin and De Boer plan to do the same or turn it into a single-family home.

“With period details throughout, grand ceiling heights, and a wood burning fireplace, this floor is a perfect entertaining space,” reads the listing description. “A living room, dining room, and large eat-in kitchen make this floor both livable and gracious, and a terrace just outside the dining room leads down to the tranquil garden.”

The property was listed with Matthew Lesser and Ravi Kantha of Leslie J. Garfield for $4.75 million. The sellers, real estate lawyer Derek Wolman and his partner, have paid $515,000 for the property in 1992 and lived in its for almost thirty years. As evidenced by the price of the deal, Brooklyn real estate has grown exponentially since then and is now resulting in significant bidding wars.

Launched in 2014 by five friends, with Sherwin among them, Casper Mattress quickly started receiving corporate funding for its vision as a mattress company using more modern foam technology. The company, which was estimated to be worth around $520 million in 2020, quickly propelled its co-founders to wealth. De Boer is the top chef at the Michelin-starred King restaurant.

