Because a home is likely the largest purchase a person will make in their lifetime, it’s no wonder that consumers have declared experience in the field and a genuine commitment to helping others as unwavering industry standards for real estate professionals. Top-performing agents are heading to time-tested companies — like RE/MAX — that exemplify these qualities.

Revealed in the new Future of Real Estate report by RE/MAX, 80% of consumers in the U.S. and Canada are interested in working with a full-service real estate agent. The report also showed that 58% of consumers agree an agent’s years of experience will become increasingly more important to them over the next two years.

Here’s why successful agents are those who prove their grit over time, exude credibility, and affiliate with a brand that boosts their reputation.

High-achieving agents deliver a dependable experience

It’s easier to increase productivity when aligned with a brokerage that is packed with full-time professionals, promotes a growth-centric culture, and provides mentorship — all while elevating the client experience.

“A lot of real estate brokerages will take just anybody,” says Don Goethals, broker/owner of RE/MAX Extra in Washington and the brand’s top agent in residential sales in the state. “I won’t hire anybody who wants to work part-time because clients want an agent that’s totally invested in their future and can give them full representation.”

He added, “Being with the RE/MAX brand tells consumers you’re an experienced professional.”

The RE/MAX report also identified trust and familiarity with an agent as one of the top criteria consumers say will become more important to them in the next two years. For many top performers, affiliating with a brand that has a time-tested reputation gives them a leg up in their own marketing, and their ability to attract new leads. According to American and Canadian shoppers, RE/MAX is the brand with the #1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the U.S. and Canada

Kim Pacini-Hauch, the top luxury agent in California’s Sacramento County and an affiliate with RE/MAX Gold, relays that her clients — whose average price point surpasses $1M— expect a professional with a longtime track record of success.

In a locale with over 40,000 real estate agents, Pacini-Hauch’s renowned status consists of 34 years of experience, high individual sales volume, custom-crafted marketing, and backing from a brand with an unmatched global footprint.

“The RE/MAX brand is wonderful because it’s an international brand and it’s highly recognizable,” says Pacini-Hauch, who has closed more than half a billion in sales over the past 10 years.

High achieving agents appreciate ongoing support

Business is ever-changing — and committed agents value an affiliation that will nurture them along the way.

Goethals was a top producer with an independent brokerage before he decided to make a switch and, eventually, own a brokerage himself. He sought a brand that could provide resources to grow, not plateau.

“I went to a RE/MAX brokerage because of the support they provide, like online education [through RE/MAX University]. I just thought they were better with training and want everybody to be successful,” he says.

It’s imperative to align with a brand that can offer other key resources like competitive health insurance, customizable marketing materials, and camaraderie-boosting events. Goethals, for example, brings his agents to the RE/MAX R4® convention each year to stay ahead on industry happenings, technology tools, and business strategy.

High achieving agents are good neighbors

“All of the things that we do as REALTORS® should be community-based,” Pacini-Hauch says.

In a profession that builds community, there’s a strong correlation between an agent’s time in the field, local involvement, and the relationships strengthened along the way. Not only are experienced agents developing a network of trusted contacts for housing-related services to recommend to clients, they’re also helping support the place they too call home.

“We offer our real estate services, but we also provide support to our local charities. Giving back is a huge part of my practice, and it comes from the heart,” Pacini-Hauch says.

She earned national headlines a few years back when she covered the adoption fees of nearly 1,000 pets from a local California animal shelter. Her home brokerage, RE/MAX Gold, has raised over $1M in just five years for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® — the charitable organization supported by RE/MAX — through creative programs, events, and the RE/MAX Miracle Home® Program.

Above all else, real estate agents’ commitment to service shouldn’t be for optics. It should stem from genuine passion.

“You can’t do this profession without heart,” Pacini-Hauch adds. “You have to wake up every day and say, ‘What can I do today that is beneficial for someone else?’”