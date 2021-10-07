In this episode of “Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey,” Nick welcomed Jon Coile, VP of MLS & Industry Relations for HomeServices of America, Sam DeBord, CEO of RESO and Bill Fowler, Sr. Director of Industry Relations at Compass to discuss the potential changes coming at next month’s NAR convention.

At the heart of this discussion was listing displays. Listing agent and broker attribution on listing sites have been a controversial topic in the real estate industry for more than a decade. In this episode, Nick and his panel of experts broke down both sides of this debate, discussed what is really at stake, and how the industry should prepare if listing displays truly are on the verge of looking different.

