In the latest episode of “Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey,” RE/MAX, LLC President Nick Bailey asked the question Is Cash Really King? A discussion on iBuying and Real Estate Investors. Joining Nick in this episode is Tyler Hixson, Head of Growth and Strategy for Opendoor, and Rob “Notorious R.O.B.” Hahn, Managing Partner of 7DS Associates.

Today, many homebuyers are going up against businesses in their attempt to purchase their dream home. Nick and his guest panelists discuss why this is happening, how to navigate it from both the consumer and the agent perspective, and where they see it going from here.

