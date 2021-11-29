Things have changed.

Covid-19 accelerated real estate’s transition to virtual work, with agents and brokers scrambling to deliver a fully remote experience for buyers and sellers. Unfortunately, listing and transaction solutions are so disconnected, that the experience is more like scrambled eggs.

To worsen matters, industry disruptors have grown their foothold. They look to give our consumers the easy button that Netflix and Amazon have given theirs. To those who make a living brokering deals between buyers and sellers, disruptors are an existential threat.

This comes to a head as the largest age demographic enters the housing market. Millennials are a generation of buyers and sellers changing the way things are done—80 million digital consumers who do everything online, from streaming multimillion-dollar films on the subway to following their pizza’s lifecycle through an app.

All this to say: Change isn’t just coming to real estate; it’s already here.

For industry professionals, this is the moment to embrace change and prove you still know the best way to buy and sell homes; your moment to propel real estate into the future.

We’re on your side.

Unlike industry disruptors, we’re on your side—and we always have been.

Lone Wolf started in 1989 because our founder, Lorne Wallace, wanted to bring accounting and real estate processes together and help brokers manage their agents, transactions, and finances in one place.

Over the next three decades, we grew from a single office in Mississauga, to the North American leader in real estate tech.

In that time, real estate evolved, and things like digital forms, transactions, and eSignature became necessary for everyday work. So, we evolved too, adding TransactionDesk, zipForm Plus, and Authentisign.

We’ve partnered with companies to give our customers free access to pivotal pre- and post-transaction tools like online tenant screening, virtual tours, home inspection orders, moving services, and more, connecting our customers to the tools they needed and used.

Through it all, our mission stayed the same: Give real estate agents and brokers the best technology to help them succeed in their roles.

Share our vision of real estate’s future.

At its core, real estate is about people helping people buy and sell homes. We believe that with better technology in your hands, we can make it simpler for you—and your clients—to do just that.

That’s why …

… we’ve added companies with leading products, including W+R Studios, HomeSpotter, LionDesk, Terradatum, and Propertybase. We’re bringing the best solutions in real estate together to deliver the critical components you need in one place.

… we’re doubling down on data, making sure information flows from the MLS through your solutions and is also secure and actionable for you and your consumers.

… we’re introducing AI and machine learning into our solutions. Smart technology helps you do what you already do—like getting an offer signed or finding new talent—but faster and simpler.

Our vision of real estate’s future keeps agents and brokers at the center of the transaction, providing the modern experience that buyers and sellers have come to expect—one that can only come from a professional.

We’re delivering the ultimate unified platform for real estate.

To make this vision reality, we’re building the ultimate real estate platform. The goal is to give agents and brokers the end-to-end technology they need to provide a modern experience for consumers.

The idea of “end-to-end” scares some, but we’re not telling you, “Use all of our solutions, or else!” Our technology doesn’t exclude. Yes, you can get all the services and solutions you need in one place, and it includes integrations with our partners and competitors and tools provided by MLSs, associations, brokerages, and franchises.

The technology exists so that your data and tools work in harmony. The endgame is a modern real estate experience.

What we’re doing has never been done before, so it won’t always be perfect.

But it will always be for a good reason: To give you the best technology so you can be successful at real estate.