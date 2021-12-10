Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. Zillow close to unloading more than half of its iBuyer homes

Photo credit: Flo Pappert

Real estate giant also announces $750 million stock buyback following the company’s stock price tumble after Zillow Offers shutdown.

2. Better CEO under fire after Zoom call layoffs go viral on TikTok

Credit: wanderellaco on TikTok

The online mortgage company is facing scrutiny from former employees and on social media, where a video of CEO Vishal Garg firing employees over Zoom drew thousands of reactions.

3. Video will dominate online search: How to win over Google

In 2022, it’s predicted that 82 percent of online search will be video. You know you should create more video content to reach those would-be clients, but where do you start? Jimmy Burgess breaks down how to identify content your future clients will love, create videos that will catch their attention and post them for maximum exposure.

4. Windermere distances itself from anti-LGBTQ Missoula pastor

Attorney for Brandon Huber, the Realtor at the center of the controversy, says “Windermere’s woke corporate office in Seattle” unlikely to have an impact on Huber’s status with his local franchise.

5. 4 emails every agent should send (and how to do it)

How can you make sure people actually open your email marketing? Send these four types of emails leads and past clients actually want to read, and you’ll become the local expert they look forward to hearing from.

