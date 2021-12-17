‘Tis the season to tap into your CRM, let your clients know you’re thinking of them and wish them a happy and healthy holiday. These holiday marketing ideas are fun ways to market yourself and your business while surprising and delighting this holiday season.

With the holidays in full swing and the end of the year quickly approaching, it’s not too late to flex your thoughtfulness muscle and show your appreciation to clients old and new.

These holiday marketing ideas are fun ways to market yourself and your business while surprising and delighting your clients this holiday season:

1. Give gifts

A tried-and-true way to show your appreciation, dropping off a gift at your client’s home is a great way to spread some holiday cheer.

Whether that’s a fresh balsam wreath to hang on their newly minted front door, a mini Christmas tree for their window, a Poinsettia plant for their garden or a box of assorted chocolates for a sweet end to the year, all of these ideas will leave a lasting impression.

2. Send a custom CMA

Developing a custom comparative market analysis or CMA personalized to your client’s property is an excellent way to showcase how much equity is in their home, should they wish to sell in the new year. It’s also a great reminder of your investment in their family’s future.

3. Make a donation

Donating in your client’s name is a wonderful, philanthropic way to give back and show appreciation for your clients. This can be to their favorite charity or a local organization that benefits their current neighborhood and community.

4. Throw a drive-thru pie pick-up

Nothing says thank you like a warm pie. Hosting a drive-thru pie pick-up at your brokerage or other neutral location is a COVID-friendly way to wish your clients a happy holiday season.

5. Host a fundraiser with Santa

Partner with the North Pole and have Santa visit your local office to help fundraise for children in need during the holiday season. You can simply bring in an unwrapped toy, host a gift exchange for a children’s hospital, or invite clients to the office for a holiday get-together and reconnect while doing something good for the community.

6. Send a custom holiday video message

Record a 15- to 20-second video wishing your clients a happy holiday season and new year. This can be utilized on social media or texted to your top clients via your CRM.

7. Send holiday and gift cards

One of the most popular ways to spread holiday cheer is by sending a handwritten holiday card. Fantastic handwriting services and apps can customize these cards for you, like Felt and Handwrytten.

You can also select from a wide array of digital holiday cards from sites like Minted, or if your brokerage has an in-house design team, they can customize one for you. Including a gift card to Starbucks or another local shop is an excellent addition to this warm holiday greeting.

To conclude, showing your appreciation for your clients during the holiday season should be simple and heartfelt. The above ideas are great ways to tap into your sphere of influence while adding an element of surprise and delight during this very special time of year. These kind gestures will leave a lasting impression as you celebrate the season and gear up for another successful year.

Rainy Hake Austin is the president of The Agency in Los Angeles, California. Connect with her on Instagram.