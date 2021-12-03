Marketing has become an essential element of the real estate business. However, there are many myths and misconceptions about how to effectively market yourself and your listings. Here’s the truth agents need to know.

As our world continues to evolve toward a more digital landscape, marketing luxury properties effectively and efficiently is becoming more important than ever.

With marketing becoming an essential pillar of the real estate industry, many agents are under the impression that they need to spend big bucks or solely advertise on social media to land a buyer for their listing, which isn’t always the case.

Here are five of the most common marketing myths debunked.

1. You need to be on every social media platform 

One of the most common myths that exist is that you need to have a presence on every social media platform in order to effectively market your business. This is simply not the case.

Do your research and determine where your target audience spends most of their time. From there, determine which platforms would perform best in order to reach your audience.

In the long run, it’s better to have fewer accounts that are updated regularly with thoughtful and engaging content than spreading yourself too thin online.

2. Page 1 of Google Search page guarantees success

Being at the top of your organic keyword search on Google is amazing, but it doesn’t always translate or convert to more business.

You want to ensure that you’re utilizing specific key phrases to optimize true engagement and generate real leads. Long-tail keywords tend to produce more targeted results and better matches that equate to converted business.  

3. Mobile traffic doesn’t convert well

Having a mobile-responsive website is an absolute must as more and more users are tethered to their phones and devices throughout the day. If you want mobile customers to spend more time on your website, you must make it mobile-friendly.

Some ways to achieve this include making information easy to find, ensuring website speed and responsiveness is optimal and keeping your web design simple.

4. Online reviews don’t matter

Your clients are your biggest asset and oftentimes a key driver of new business. Ensuring their satisfaction is paramount as many users trust online customer reviews above all else.

It has widely been publicized that more than 90 percent of customers read through reviews prior to purchasing anything online, and more than 50 percent of customers do not do business with a brand that has less than a four-star rating.

5. Social media ads need to be hyper-targeted

Unless your message is intended for a specific group or audience, social media algorithms work best when given the broadest range of parameters and then enabled to learn and optimize towards your desired goal. Keeping this in mind when developing your marketing strategy will ensure a successful social media advertising campaign.

To conclude, marketing has become an essential element of the real estate business, however, there are many myths and misconceptions surrounding how to effectively market yourself and your listings, including that you need to have a presence on every social media platform or that mobile traffic doesn’t convert to new business.

Debunking these myths will ensure a well-thought-out and developed marketing strategy that effectively and efficiently lands buyers for your listings, as well as produce new business opportunities.

Rainy Hake Austin is the president of The Agency in Los Angeles, California. Connect with her on Instagram

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Hear from Realogy, Pacaso, SERHANT., Spotify, Redfin, Douglas Elliman, and 100+ more leaders at ICNY.Register now×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription