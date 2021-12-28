A Florida real estate agent is under investigation for a string of killings in the state, leading authorities to suspect he may be a serial killer.

Willy Suarez Maceo, 25,  has been charged with the non-fatal shooting of one homeless man, and is suspected by police in two other similar shootings that left two men dead, the Miami Herald reports.

Maceo is formally accused by police of pulling up in a black Dodge Charger and shooting a homeless man as he slept near Downtown Miami on Dec. 21. The first victim survived the shooting but is in extremely critical condition according to the New York Post. 

Police suspect Maceo then targeted another homeless man as he slept two hours later, shooting and killing 56-year-old Jerome Antonio Price as he slept on a sidewalk in the Wynwood section of Miami, sparking a search that led to Maceo’s arrest when cops found Maceo in his car with a 9mm glock linked to the two shootings.

Authorities also suspect the agent in the Oct. 16 killing of a 59-year-old homeless man, citing security footage that shows a man who looks exactly like him. Maceo is yet to be formally charged for either of the additional shootings, according to the Herald. 

Miami’s interim police chief told reporters it’s possible there are more victims.

“There may be other victims who suffered at the hand of this ruthless criminal,” said Chief Manuel Morales.

Maceo worked for Century 21 as an agent for an independent office in Miami. A spokesman for the brokerage said he has been let go.

“Willy Suarez Maceo is no longer affiliated with the Century 21 Real Estate brand,” said Peter Mosca. “We have spoken with the agent’s franchise owner and have confirmed that his affiliation with their company was immediately terminated. We will continue to monitor this situation as it develops.”

