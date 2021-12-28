A Los Angeles Realtor is facing assault charges for allegedly striking an elderly airline passenger in a video that has since gone viral.

Patricia Cornwall, whose LinkedIn profile identifies her as a luxury property specialist for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California, was arrested by federal law enforcement agents on Dec. 23 in Atlanta after her flight from Tampa landed, according to the Daily Mail.

During the flight, Cornwall allegedly began feuding with the elderly passenger when he removed his face covering to eat, approaching him and aggressively telling him to put on his mask — despite her own mask being down around her chin.

“Put your f—ng mask up!” she repeatedly yells at the man, in a video posted to Twitter, which has since received more than 7 million views.

After the man repeatedly refutes her, and calls her a “Karen” and a “bitch” Cornwall can be seen slapping him in the face, before spitting on him.

“Now you’re going to jail, that’s assault,” the man says, while flight attendants attempt to intervene.

As flight attendants attempt to restrain her, she continues to lunge towards him, at one point allegedly scratching his face, while screaming “put your f—ing mask on!”

In addition to her work at Berkshire Hathaway, her LinkedIn profile lists a position as a global luxury specialist at Coldwell Banker. Despite her profile listing her position there as up through the present, a spokesperson for the brand said she hasn’t worked there since 2018.

“Patricia Cornwall is not currently associated with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network and hasn’t been since 2018,” said Chelsea Freeman. ”

Although she once worked with a franchisee member of the network, her actions are not a reflection of the brand. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has always stood for, and will continue to uphold, the characteristics of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.”

She worked in Los Angeles for the past 13 years, but recently relocated to south Florida, according to the New York Post.

Before she worked as an agent, she had past careers as a cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders, and had a number of small television and film roles as an actress, including a role on “Married…With Children” and “Baywatch,” according to the Daily Mail.

Representatives for Coldwell Banker did not immediately return requests for further information by deadline.

