It’s Agent Appreciation Month here at Inman. Join us to celebrate all that agents do, all month long. Craving total access? Take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale, and subscribe to Inman Select for only $85.

A new year has dawned, and with it new opportunities and challenges. On the one hand, the pandemic continues and the inventory of available homes remains low. But on the other, there are signs the market may be somewhat less brutal in 2022.

Given that the future remains up in the air right now, Inman wants to know how you’re feeling about the coming year. We’re curious about your sense of the market, how you feel about your career and generally if you’re satisfied in life. Help us — and your fellow real estate professionals — get a sense of where you’re at right now by answering the questions below.

