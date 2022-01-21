Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. 22 must-have real estate tech tools for agents in 2022

Our ability to grow our businesses can be enhanced by tech tools. Here are 22 tech tools that Jimmy Burgess’ business uses, plus what he considers the greatest real estate tech tool of all time.

2. 22 real estate how-to’s that’ll get you through 2022

If you’re curious what tens of thousands of other real estate agents are reading (and what strategies they’re leaning on), we’ve got you covered. Here are the most-read how-to’s from 2021.

3. 6 principles of ‘Influence, The Psychology of Persuasion’ for agents

The ability to understand the psychological influences buyers and sellers are facing helps you serve them better. Here are the lessons you can learn from Robert Cialdini’s must-read book on influence and persuasion — and how to apply them to real estate.

4. Many homebuyers will be priced out of the market in 2022

Latin descent realtor with home for sale. She places a “sold” sign in yard. Home in background in spring or summer season.

Fannie Mae economists project sales of existing homes will fall by 3.2 percent this year to 5.945 million, which would still be the second-best year since 2006.

5. US home sales tally biggest drop since start of pandemic

Record-low inventory dragged home sales down by a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent nationwide in December, according to a new Redfin report released Friday.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription