Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

Our ability to grow our businesses can be enhanced by tech tools. Here are 22 tech tools that Jimmy Burgess’ business uses, plus what he considers the greatest real estate tech tool of all time.

If you’re curious what tens of thousands of other real estate agents are reading (and what strategies they’re leaning on), we’ve got you covered. Here are the most-read how-to’s from 2021.

The ability to understand the psychological influences buyers and sellers are facing helps you serve them better. Here are the lessons you can learn from Robert Cialdini’s must-read book on influence and persuasion — and how to apply them to real estate.

Fannie Mae economists project sales of existing homes will fall by 3.2 percent this year to 5.945 million, which would still be the second-best year since 2006.

5. US home sales tally biggest drop since start of pandemic

Record-low inventory dragged home sales down by a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent nationwide in December, according to a new Redfin report released Friday.