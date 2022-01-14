It’s Agent Appreciation Month here at Inman. Join us to celebrate all that agents do, all month long. Craving total access? Take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale, and subscribe to Inman Select for only $85.

Are you receiving Inman’s Agent Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Technology is creating efficiencies that could not have been imagined just a few years ago. If you are to have your best year possible in 2022, you will be leveraging real estate tech tools. The following are my favorites.

1. Homebot

Homebot delivers a detailed, monthly email that provides valuation changes, mortgage options, and a complete analysis of the equity a homeowner has in their home. This automated, monthly report includes the agent’s branding, and the most detailed breakdown of the home as an asset that I’ve ever seen. With a jaw-dropping 75 percent email open rate, it is clear that homeowners love the data-driven, client-centric reports as well.

Homebot is one of my favorite tools for consistently adding value to homeowners.

2. BombBomb

BombBomb’s software gives you the ability to record and send video emails or texts from your computer or smartphone. The use of video, instead of standard text in emails or texts, personalizes your communication and allows your interaction to be as much like a face-to-face meeting as possible.

The ease of use is amazingly simple. BombBomb also provides the ability to record a video of your screen, with your picture in a smaller box, walking clients through presentations or contracts.

BombBomb is my favorite tool for personalizing and deepening relationships.

3. FOREWARN

FOREWARN provides instant knowledge about the people you may be meeting for the first time. This app is extremely effective for agents to do a quick background check before showings or meetings. Whether you have someone’s name, address, or phone number, a quick search on the app will provide a number of details about the individual you are about to meet.

When it comes to agent safety, FOREWARN is the best app I’m aware of.

4. TubeBuddy

TubeBuddy is a browser extension and mobile app that integrates directly into YouTube to help you run your channel more efficiently. It helps you find high-performing video topics and put together the perfect title and tags for your videos to provide the most organic traffic possible.

TubeBuddy is my go-to source for optimizing a video’s organic reach.

5. CamScanner

CamScanner is a multifunctioning smart scanner on your phone. This app gives you the ability to scan documents on the run, saving time and effort while increasing efficiency for the agent on the go.

CamScanner is a must-have for an agent on the go.

6. BoxBrownie

BoxBrownie provides professional photo editing, virtual staging and floor plan redraws at an extremely affordable price. I love their ability to remove clutter from countertops in photos and the twilight edit option. Eye catching photos stop scrolling consumers in their tracks and BoxBrownie delivers those scroll-stopping photos.

The ability to turn poor to average photos into digital masterpieces makes BoxBrownie a go-to provider.

7. RoomScan Pro

RoomScan Pro is an app that gives you the ability to generate a floor plan using your smartphone. The floor plan can be produced by touching the walls, using your phone to scan the room or by drawing it yourself.

If you’re tired of measuring rooms and using graph paper to show someone a not-so-perfect floor plan, then RoomScan Pro is for you.

8. MileIQ

MileIQ is a mileage tracking app that runs in the background of your phone tracking your driving mileage. Each trip will be placed on your app’s dashboard. A simple swipe to the right classifies the drive as business or a swipe left classifies the drive as personal. The reporting of your business travel can be sent to you via email by simply clicking on the send report button on the app or you can use the web portal for more advanced features.

Tracking mileage is a must for agents looking to reduce their taxes. MileIQ is the answer to this need.

9. Testimonial Tree

Testimonial Tree makes it easy to collect online testimonials and reviews. It provides a way to automate, manage, and share the best stories of your service. There is no better marketing than personal testimonials shared by your satisfied clients on their social media, review sites, or on your own personal website and social media sites.

Growing your number of online reviews should be a priority in 2022 and Testimonial Tree will help that priority become a reality.

10. Adobe Premiere Rush Video Editing App

Adobe Premiere Rush is a mobile or desktop app that allows you to produce creative video on the go. The app includes easy-to-use tools for audio, motion graphics, and manual color correction, just to name a few.

When it comes to a mobile video editing app, Adobe Premiere Rush is the best I’ve found.

11. Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro is the ultimate video editing software for agents. The software includes thousands of professional assets including music, animation graphics and an extensive library of stock videos.

Adobe Premiere Pro is a great choice for agents looking to take their video production to the next level in 2022.

12. Spac.io

Spac.io provides an easy-to-use solution for digitally gathering visitor details to open houses. The automated lead follow-up system ensures that every prospect receives appropriate communications after the open house. The integration capabilities with almost all CRMs is another attractive feature.

One of my favorite features is the seller reports that keep your clients in the loop after the open house is completed. Spac.io is a great tool for the agent who plans to host open houses this year.

13. Canva

Canva is a graphic-design tool website with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop format. Even though Canva has been around since 2012, it continues to get better. Canva provides access to more than a million photos, templates, graphics and fonts.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use graphic-design tool, look no further than Canva.

14. Adobe Photoshop Lightroom

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom is an amazing photo editing software that provides easy edits like brightening your photos, adjusting colors and removing distracting elements. Even detailed adjustments are made easy with the editing features available in Lightroom.

The ability to edit from your smartphone or desktop is great. But the fact that all editing syncs across mobile and desktop usage through cloud storage makes editing on the go a breeze.

If you are looking to step up your photography game in 2022, you would be hard-pressed to find a more effective tool than Lightroom.

15. Drones

The use of drone photography in marketing continues to expand. As the cost of drones have come down, so has the ease of use. The Federal Aviation association (FAA) small drone rule went into effect on Aug. 29, 2016. This rule eased the restrictions on operating a drone by only requiring a “UAS Operator Certificate,” which does not require a pilot’s license.

If you’re looking for a way to quickly and effectively maximize your listing’s photography, investing in a drone and the proper licensing will be money and time well spent.

16. ShowingTime

You don’t earn the trust of over 950,000 agents without having a product that helps agents. ShowingTime has fully integrated scheduling options that streamline the showing process for both listing agents and buyer’s agents. The follow-up process after showings provides a great way to keep homeowners up to speed on the latest showing feedback from their home.

If efficiency and organization improvement is on your list this year, make sure you are utilizing ShowingTime.

17. Hootsuite

Hootsuite provides a centralized service where you can manage all your social media platforms from one place. The ability to schedule posts, manage comments, and analyze your performance across all platforms is a game changer for the agent looking to grow their social media networks.

If you’re serious about social media, then Hootsuite is a great place to start.

18. Audible

Audible enables you to keep an audio library in the palm of your hands through the app on your phone. Audible allows you to listen to your favorite podcasts and audiobooks on the go. This creates endless opportunities for learning at any time and anywhere.

I use Audible in my car, at the gym, and at my desk. If you are looking to grow yourself mentally, Audible is the app for you.

19. Ring Lights

Whether it be in photos, videos or Zoom calls, the value of good lighting continues to increase. A ring light is a donut-like shaped light that produces flattering light for photos and videos. Although this tool may seem insignificant, proper lighting for your consumer-faced content is no longer a luxury; it is now required.

There are a number of different options available through Amazon, and the price in comparison to the enhancement makes using ring lights a no-brainer.

20. Webcam

Zoom meetings have become a way of life over the past few years. A webcam is simply an external camera that attaches to your computer that can make a dramatic difference in the quality of your video feed.

Due to the number of Zoom meetings and BombBomb videos I do, I made the roughly $150 investment in the Logitech for Creators StreamCam Premium. This tool made a big difference in the quality of my video, and I wish I would have purchased it sooner.

If you’re looking to present yourself in the best way possible on Zoom meetings, a webcam is the way to go.

21. Microphones

Continuing along the lines of producing high-quality content, audio is one of the most important factors in producing content your clients will love. Microphones come in all shapes and sizes, and what you need will depend on the type of video you create.

For shooting on the go, a simple lavalier mic that has an 8-foot cord connecting to your iPhone is a great option for $20-$50, depending on the quality you are looking for. If you plan to use a camera and are looking for a wireless mic set, I use the Saramonic Blink 500, and it costs around $150. For studio quality audio, we use the Sennheiser MKE 600. The entire setup with the mic, boom and boom stand costs around $500.

Quality audio is a must for the agent that is producing content.

22. Grammarly

Grammarly is a writing assistant app that checks spelling, grammar, and makes suggestions on how to write more clearly. The app can be used on your computer or phone, which gives you the opportunity to present yourself in the best way possible with all your written communication.

Bonus: iPhone

The most powerful tech tool ever created is the iPhone. From camera usage to texting, social media access to unlimited apps, the ability to grow your business via your iPhone is staggering. But with all the capabilities it has, the most important feature it has is still the phone.

The value of authentic, real estate-related conversations is still the No. 1 driving factor for success in real estate. Don’t overlook the best tool you have, right in the palm of your hand.

We live in an incredible time with so many options available to help us grow our businesses. Efficiency and quality enhancements are everywhere. Make this the year that you utilize tech tools to move your business to the next level.

Jimmy Burgess is the Chief Growth Officer for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida in Northwest Florida. Connect with him on Facebook or Instagram.