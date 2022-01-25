Look for tighter integration between borrower conversion platform Mortgage Coach and automated retention software Sales Boomerang in the wake of investments in both companies by private equity firm LLR Partners.

Mortgage Coach helps lenders turn leads into borrowers by providing “total cost analysis” presentations, side-by-side comparisons of loan options that model the costs and benefits of mortgage loans over time — an improvement over standard fee sheets that can “confuse and intimidate borrowers,” the company says.

Sales Boomerang tracks data like interest rate changes, credit scores and home listings to notify mortgage lenders when past clients may be ready to refinance or buy their next home. Or, as the company puts it on its website: “Protect your book of business and halt shopping in its tracks by getting notified the moment someone in your database is ready for a loan.”

In announcing strategic investments in Mortgage Coach and Sales Boomerang, Philadelphia-based LLR Partners says it hopes to make both companies’ technologies “even more valuable to lenders,” with plans in the works to provide support for a wider range of financial products and lending institutions, and tighter integration between their offerings.

“Sales Boomerang and Mortgage Coach are well positioned to support over 5,000 financial institutions and 350,000 licensed mortgage loan officers across the United States,” said LLR Partners Principal Sam Ryder, in a statement. “Our strategic investments will help both businesses to define the next generation of lending technology.”

Sales Boomerang, which was advised by Vaquero Capital; and Mortgage Coach, which was advised by Canaccord Genuity, will maintain separate brands and teams, the companies said.

Mortgage Coach, which claims more than 130 independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions as clients, will benefit not only from the influx of cash from LLR Partners, but from an alliance with Sales Boomerang, said founder and CEO Dave Savage.

“This investment from LLR, combined with an enhanced data partnership with Sales Boomerang, will help enable both businesses to scale more rapidly and strengthen our position as trusted platforms for our customers,” Savage said in a statement.

Last summer, Mortgage Coach announced the addition of National MI as a private mortgage insurance provider on its home loan comparison platform.

Sales Boomerang, which provides services to 165 lenders, including mortgage brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks, also sees the potential for the alliance to fuel growth, said Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin.

“Our strongly aligned missions, and now shared investor, provide both organizations the resources to deliver technology solutions that mortgage lenders cannot succeed without as the industry shifts to automated origination processes,” Kutsishin said in a statement.

Since its founding in 1999, LLR says it’s raised more than $5 billion across six funds, providing equity capital for growth, recapitalizations and buyouts. The company typically looks to take either a minority or majority ownership stake requiring equity capital of $25 million to $200 million.

