Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

Numbers don’t lie. If you want to grow in real estate, you have to evaluate and focus on the right ones. Here are a few questions you can ask yourself to understand where your business is coming from and how to push it forward.

If you’ve got that social media writer’s block, Jimmy Burgess has gathered 22 social media ideas to post in 2022. Use these to connect better with your ideal clients.

For the third straight year, NAR membership hit an all-time high, likely propelled by a blistering hot housing market. Among the 50 U.S. states, Georgia saw the biggest percentage increase.

The real estate industry is becoming more competitive, with NAR enrolling a record number of agents in 2021 and inventory dipping below one million. Four brokers share how to survive choppy waters.

The founder of eXp Realty told Brad Inman there’s plenty of business for agents in the year ahead during a Connect Now session Tuesday, but he’s also keeping an eye on potential setbacks.