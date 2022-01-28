Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. Your success hinges on these 3 numbers: Do you know them?

Numbers don’t lie. If you want to grow in real estate, you have to evaluate and focus on the right ones. Here are a few questions you can ask yourself to understand where your business is coming from and how to push it forward.

2. 22 social media post ideas for real estate agents in 2022

If you’ve got that social media writer’s block, Jimmy Burgess has gathered 22 social media ideas to post in 2022. Use these to connect better with your ideal clients.

3. Number of Realtors hits new record high in 2021

Jungwoo Hong / Unsplash

For the third straight year, NAR membership hit an all-time high, likely propelled by a blistering hot housing market. Among the 50 U.S. states, Georgia saw the biggest percentage increase.

4. More agents are fighting for fewer homes: Here’s how to rise to the top

Canva Pro Photos

The real estate industry is becoming more competitive, with NAR enrolling a record number of agents in 2021 and inventory dipping below one million. Four brokers share how to survive choppy waters.

5. Glenn Sanford on the 1 player that could change the game in 2022

January Connect Now with Glenn Sanford

January Connect Now with Glenn Sanford and Brad Inman

The founder of eXp Realty told Brad Inman there’s plenty of business for agents in the year ahead during a Connect Now session Tuesday, but he’s also keeping an eye on potential setbacks.

