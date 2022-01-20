For the third straight year, NAR membership hit an all-time high, likely propelled by a blistering hot housing market. Among the 50 U.S. states, Georgia saw the biggest percentage increase.

Amid a white-hot housing market, the National Association of Realtors hit its highest membership count ever last year at nearly 1.6 million, surpassing its previous record in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, NAR had 1,559,537 members, up 6.92 percent from the same date a year ago when the trade group had a record 1,458,661 members, according to NAR’s monthly membership report. That means a record 100,876 new members joined the Realtor ranks in one year in 2021, up from 2020’s all-time high of 80,000 new members.

NAR confirmed the record-high membership count, but did not respond to Inman’s questions regarding the reasons behind the jump.

Last year, the trade group attributed 2020’s record to a robust housing market and high unemployment pushing professionals to join the real estate industry. While the unemployment rate was lower in 2021, the housing market grew even hotter, breaking records for low days on market, low mortgage rates, high median sales price, and low inventory.

On Thursday, NAR released data showing that a staggering 6.12 million existing homes changed hands in 2021, hitting a stratospheric high not seen since 2006. Existing-home sales soared 8.5 percent from 2020, itself a year that experienced unprecedented demand that few at the time predicted would be repeated.

That translates to an annual rate of 3.92 sales for every Realtor. That’s significantly less than the ratio of 4.63 that applied in October 2006.

NAR membership has tended to be a lagging indicator of the health of the housing market over the years. During the two decades before the housing boom in the early 2000s that led to the Great Recession, NAR membership mostly stayed within a range of 600,000 to 800,000 members, breaking the 1 million mark for the first time in April 2004.

The count hit a peak of 1.37 million in October 2006, coming in at 1.36 million for 2006 overall. The October 2006 record in NAR membership came 13 months after the housing boom peaked at a seasonally adjusted rate of 7.26 million annual sales in September 2005.

The number of Realtors didn’t surpass that 2006 peak until 2019 when the count rose to 1.4 million and then hit new records in 2020 and now 2021.

Statistic: Number of National Association of Realtors members in the United States from 2009 to 2020 (in millions) | Statista
Find more statistics at Statista

Among the 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C., Georgia saw the biggest percentage increase in Realtors in 2021, rising 10.65 percent to 47,068. Realtor membership is highest in Florida, where the number of Realtors rose 8.82 percent last year, to 213,963.

California has the second-high number of Realtors (211,708, up 4.35 percent), followed by Texas (146,940, up 9.49 percent), New York (63,236, up 4.1 percent), and New Jersey (61,257, up 7.59 percent). Sixty percent of Realtors — 942,776 — live in 10 states.

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter

NAR | realtors
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription