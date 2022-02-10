Are you receiving Inman’s Agent Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Inman contributor Jimmy Burgess has executed some pretty successful marketing strategies, once generating $11 million in listings in three months. He firmly believes that you are who you surround yourself with, and you’ll notice he talks to some impressive agents on a regular basis. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of his top posts on strategies that’ll help you put more money in your pocket.

If you are looking for a source for free leads, don’t miss out on the opportunity that local Facebook Groups offer. Add value, be a valuable resource, and business will follow. Here’s how Realtor Jay Johnson does it.

Brad Dahler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida has more than $100 million in closed sales and pending contracts generated for 2021 — and he did it all in just two years. Here’s his plan of action.

The key to success in real estate starts with honing your sales skills, according to Andrew Undem. As the leader of a team on track to close $170 million this year, he’s sharing the key factors to a superior sales experience for both clients and agents.

Here’s Jimmy Burgess’ list of 40 buyer and seller lead generation strategies that agents out there are using to win deals right now. In the video, find out why he thinks you should start with the last three.

Whether you’re brand new or you’ve been using it a while, if you adopt North Carolina agent Heidi Harris’ steps for yourself, you’ll grow your followers — and your business.

Learn from Atlanta Realtor Glennda Baker how to find new followers, build new relationships and generate new leads that will ultimately convert to more sales.

Nothing is more impactful than letting homeowners know the value of their homes in the current market, and nothing will keep you top-of-mind more than this process. Enter the unsolicited seller CMA video.

If you’ve got that social media writer’s block, Jimmy Burgess has gathered 22 social media ideas to post in 2022. Use these to connect better with your ideal clients.

Increasing your average sales price is simply a small shift in focus followed by a strategic plan to position yourself as the luxury expert. Here are six steps that will help you do just that.