Rick Guerrero and social media star Jenny Lynn Tran discuss how you can use content to add value, educate, and connect with clients and colleagues.

In a recent episode of my podcast, I had the pleasure of speaking with Jenny Lynn Tran, a mortgage professional and social media rockstar from the Pacific Northwest. Tran’s journey into the real estate and mortgage industry is not only inspiring but also full of actionable insights for Realtors looking to grow their businesses.

Here’s why every Realtor should watch this episode and how it can help you take your business to the next level.

1. Build authentic connections through social media

Tran and I met through Instagram, and it’s a perfect example of how real estate professionals can leverage social media to connect with like-minded individuals. Authenticity is key.

Tran emphasized how showing up as your true self on social media can help you attract clients and colleagues who align with your values. People want to work with real individuals, not personas. By being genuine, you’ll create deeper connections that can lead to long-lasting business relationships.

2. Educate your clients to build trust

Tran is a firm believer in educating her clients, especially when it comes to financial literacy and preparing for homeownership. She tailors her approach based on each client’s unique situation, which allows her to guide them on their path to homeownership — even if it takes time. As Realtors, providing education and personalized roadmaps for your clients can position you as a trusted advisor, not just a transaction facilitator.

Tip: Take the time to ask your clients about their goals and challenges. Then, offer them a clear plan for achieving homeownership, whether it’s immediate or in the future.

3. Leverage podcasts to create value for your partners

Tran’s podcast serves as a platform for Realtors and local businesses to share their stories, and this creates value beyond just business transactions. Realtors can learn from this approach by creating their own content, such as a podcast or video series, to showcase their partners and provide useful insights to their audience.

Tip: Use a podcast or video platform to highlight the success stories of your partners and clients. This not only builds relationships but also creates a valuable marketing tool.

4. Overcome challenges with resilience and mindset

Tran’s personal story of overcoming adversity, including working three jobs and building her credit from scratch, is a testament to the power of resilience. She shares how mindset and perseverance can help you overcome obstacles, both personally and professionally. For Realtors, this is a powerful reminder that building a successful career takes time, patience and a focus on long-term goals.

Tip: Reflect on your own challenges and how you’ve overcome them. Use these stories to inspire your clients and build deeper connections.

This conversation is packed with actionable insights that can help Realtors grow their businesses by focusing on authentic connections, client education and adding value to their communities. If you’re looking to elevate your business, start by tuning into this episode and applying these strategies to your daily practices.

Rick Guerrero is the Director of Branch Sales and Strategic Partnerships at US Mortgage Corp. You can follow him on Facebook or connect with him on LinkedIn.