In 2021, Century 21 Real Estate LLC celebrated five decades as industry innovators and thought leaders. Now, the trailblazing global powerhouse is leaning into 2022 with more positive growth momentum as its mission to deliver extraordinary experiences while transforming the industry from transactional to experiential continues to resonate with consumers and industry professionals alike.

Not only was the brand named the number one fastest growing franchise in 2021 by Entrepreneur magazine*, across all industries, but for consumers, the CENTURY 21 brand remains the most recognized name in real estate.** Industrywide, Century 21 Real Estate announced that in 2021, 17 new company owners chose to affiliate above all other competitors, and 122 franchisees renewed, including southern California-based CENTURY 21 Award, the brand’s fourth largest franchise nationwide.

“After careful consideration of the brokerage models available in the market, we agreed that the CENTURY 21 brand is the best option for growth for our leadership team, our family of 850+ affiliated relentless sales professionals and for homebuyers, sellers and real estate investors throughout southern California,” explained David Romero, President and CEO, who, with his brother Philip, have built a premier real estate business with 16 office locations in four counties—Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego—and growing as they continue to recruit and retain agents who thrive on delivering extraordinary experiences and earning industry-best quality service ratings.

All totaled in 2021, Century 21 Real Estate, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), realized several significant milestones, including:

The industry leader in brand awareness – for the 23rd year in a row**

The most respected in the industry**

The brand consumers “most likely to consider” for future transactions.**

“These numbers show that, collectively as a system, we continue to be relevant in the hearts and minds of consumers and agents,”,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We’re doing so by taking the necessary steps to evolve, by experimenting with key behavioral insights and staying at the forefront of industry and consumer paradigms. Innovation is not only technology but more importantly, understanding and then overcoming people’s pain points and challenges throughout their real estate journey. That’s the CENTURY 21 legacy of always elevating on behalf of our customers.”

Companies that chose to affiliate with the CENTURY 21 brand in 2021 include:

CENTURY 21 Center Point, Ellensburg, Washington

CENTURY 21 Cristal Cellar, Arcadia, California

CENTURY 21 1st Choice, Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

CENTURY 21 Coachella Vista Realty, Palm Desert, California

CENTURY 21 The Avenues, Calhoun, Georgia

CENTURY 21 Bridgeway Realty, Syracuse, New York

CENTURY 21 Guardian Realty, Wakefield, Rhode Island

CENTURY 21 Sandstone Real Estate, Conway, Arkansas

CENTURY 21 Dream Life, Coral Gables, Florida

CENTURY 21 Altitude, Castle Rock, Colorado

CENTURY 21 Realty Group, Guttenberg, New Jersey

CENTURY 21 Rucker Real Estate, Charlotte, North Carolina

CENTURY 21 Moore Real Estate, Denver, Colorado

CENTURY 21 MRC, St Albans, Vermont

CENTURY 21 Icon, Waco, Texas

CENTURY 21 LOTUS, Downey, California

CENTURY 21 Realty Advisors, Valdosta, Georgia

For entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the value proposition behind the CENTURY 21 brand or joining the ranks of the relentless to help grow their individual businesses, please go to www.century21.com/about-us/contact.

*The fastest-growing ranking is based on the net total new units (franchises and company-owned) added worldwide from July 2019 to July 2020, as verified by Entrepreneur magazine, with ties broken based on percentage growth.

**About the 2021 Kantar Ad Tracking Study:

Study Source: 2021 Ad Tracking Study.

The survey results are based on 1,200 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Brand awareness question based on a sample of 1,200 respondents. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%. Recognition question based on consumers aware of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%.

The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited, a leading global market research organization, from November 9-27, 2021.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC:

The approximately 153,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 14,250 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 Brand is helping its affiliated brokers and agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.