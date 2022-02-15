The 22-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham listed his Los Angeles mansion for a dollar short of $11 million.

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancé Nicola Peltz are parting ways with their Los Angeles mansion after purchasing it just eight months ago, and are currently house hunting in Miami, according to People.

The 22-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham and the Bates Motel actress listed their Los Angeles mansion for just a dollar short of $11 million with Carl Gambino of Compass, who also sold them the house in the summer of 2021.

“They loved the house and are sad to be listing it, but realized that they wanted to be more flexible and bicoastal. They want to have both a place in L.A. and one in Miami to be closer to their families, so a property this big just didn’t make sense as they started looking at their more immediate future plans,” a source told People. 

The 7,700-square-foot house at 9455 Readcrest Drive in Beverly Hills Post Office boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a dry sauna, massage room, media room and outdoor bathing spa, according to the listing. The house, built in 2020, is marketed as “OM House” for its wellness-focused amenities.

“Smooth lines and rounded transitions create a feng shui balance … The amount of detail and thought that has been put into this one-of-a-kind luxury estate is unsurmountable,” reads the listing description.

The couple shelled out $10.5 million for the home at purchase.

Compass
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Don't miss Adam Contos in his farewell interview before he steps down as CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.GET ACCESS×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription