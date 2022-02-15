The 22-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham listed his Los Angeles mansion for a dollar short of $11 million.

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancé Nicola Peltz are parting ways with their Los Angeles mansion after purchasing it just eight months ago, and are currently house hunting in Miami, according to People.

The 22-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham and the Bates Motel actress listed their Los Angeles mansion for just a dollar short of $11 million with Carl Gambino of Compass, who also sold them the house in the summer of 2021.