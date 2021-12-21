The iconic rapper’s former two-bedroom apartment, located in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, closed on Dec. 14 for $2 million, after listing three months earlier for $1.7 million.

The former Brooklyn apartment of iconic rapper Biggie Smalls sold for $300,000 over its asking price, according to news reports.

The loft-like two-bedroom apartment, located at 159 Carlton St. in the Fort Greene neighborhood closed on Dec. 14, 2021 for $2 million, after listing three months earlier for $1.7 million, the New York Post reported.

Biggie, born Christopher Wallace in 1972, lived in the apartment in 1994 with his wife Faith Evans and her daughter. The apartment is just a few blocks away from where Wallace grew up in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, on a street that is now co-named for him and where his childhood apartment rents for more than $4,000 a month.

The six-room, 1,701 square foot apartment is located in a former stable that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It features an oversized arched window, large barn doors, a working fireplace and has been recently renovated to include high-end finishes.

In addition to the two bedrooms, it includes a home office, a dressing room, 12-foot ceilings, a walk-in closet and a chef’s kitchen with a five-burner stovetop and two stainless steel ovens.

The building was built in 1888 and converted to condominiums a century later in 1988 by Anderson Associates, after use as a candy factory, garage and warehouse. It contains 12 units.

“Though the building has evolved with the neighborhood, it has been left with many of its original details, like the massive arched windows, creating a magical home environment in the heart of Fort Greene,” reads the listing description.

The listing was held by Josh Doyle, Christine Muldoon and Gulnara Yunussova of Compass.

Doyle told Inman the property saw multiple bidders bid over the asking price. The unit was officially on market for 16 days, primarily so every interested buyer could see the property, according to Doyle.

Email Ben Verde