Filmmaker and actor Vincent Gallo sold his Trump Tower condo two years after purchasing it, according to reports.

The director and star of “Buffalo ’66” sold the 54th-floor unit for $1.59 million, according to the New York Post.

The Buffalo native first purchased the sight-unseen unit for a “heavily discounted” $1.47 million in 2019, less than half of the apartment’s original 2017 asking price of $3.4 million, when prices in the building owned by the then-president sunk to record low prices thanks in part to the unpopularity of President Trump in New York.

“I sensed that if someone needed to liquidate quickly, then I might be able to finally get to live in what I think is the best building in New York, in the same building as the president of the United States,” he told the Post at the time. “It was the best real estate deal I made in a long time.”

Gallo told the paper he saw the Trump Tower unit as a “blank canvass” — though not much about the unit appears to have changed since it was last listed.

The 1,064-square-foot unit sits on the southwest corner of the 54th floor offering panoramic views of Fifth Avenue, nearby Central Park, and Billionaire’s Row, according to the listing.

Gallo has owned units at buildings designed by world-famous architects including Richard Meier and Jean Nouvel — which he sold for $2.47 million — but now calls Tuscon, Arizona, his permanent home.

Nitza Shafrir Zinbarg of Trump International Realty represented the listing.

