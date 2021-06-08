An anonymous buyer paid $157.5 million for two condos at New York’s 220 Central Park South in one of the biggest sales in the history of the city and the biggest in 2021.

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, a 5,935-square-foot condo encompassing the entire 60th floor of the ultra-exclusive building sold for $82.5 million in conjunction with a $75 million full-floor unit on the floor above. The transaction also includes a studio on the 18th floor.

Limited liability companies have been used to shield the identities of both the buyers and the sellers of the separate condos. Property records show that the upper condo initially sold for $51.4 million while the lower condo sold for $50.9 million last year.

Built in 2018 by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern, 220 Central Park South is known to attract some of the world’s most affluent buyers and regularly break most expensive sale records. Back in 2019, hedge fund manager Ken Griffin paid $238 million for the penthouse of the same building and it remains the most expensive residential sale in the United States to date.

Since the tower is so new, this sale also marks one of its first recorded resales — the first came from hedge fund manager Igor Tulchinsky when he bought a unit for $33 million in April.

Developer Vornado Realty Trust released data claiming that 91 percent of the building had been sold in transactions equaling a combined $2.86 billion. The jaw-dropping sales price is one indication that the drop in luxury sales observed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is long over.

Real estate company Olshan Realty reported 31 contracts priced at $4 million and above signed in Manhattan last week. In the spring of 2020, that number was at 21. This January, it was at 27.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect is LIVE next week! Join us and thousands of your peers from wherever you are.Register Today×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription