Bill and Melinda Gates have been revealed to be the buyers of an oceanfront, San Diego property that sold for $43 million in March.

The house had originally listed for $48 million and closed in March, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Located in the beach city of Del Mar outside of San Diego, the 5,800-square-foot property overlooks the ocean and comes with six bedrooms, a pool and an oceanfront deck.

The Gates bought the property from Madeleine Pickens, the widow of Texas financier T. Boone Pickens. Brian Guiltinan of the Guiltinan Group was the listing agent while the buyers were represented by Bruce V. Howard of Krone & Bushard. At $43 million, it is one of the most expensive real estate deals to ever take place in the area.

Gates, who co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in the 1970s, is currently the second-richest person in the world after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Long before the coronavirus outbreak broke out, Gates had been warning authorities that if a health crisis similar to those he had seen in his work with developing countries started in the United States, the health system would be extremely ill-prepared to handle it.

Earlier this week, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was also one of the organizations targeted by hackers who stole over 25,000 emails and passwords from the National Institute of Health and the World Health Organization, among others.

