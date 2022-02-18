Sales of existing homes rose to a seasonally adjusted rate of 6.5 million, an increase of 6.5 percent from December, according to sales data for January from the National Association of Realtors.

Existing-home sales surged in January 2022, marking a hot start to the year after sales dipped slightly in December amid the holidays, according to data Friday from the National Association of Realtors.

Sales of existing homes rose to a seasonally adjusted rate of 6.5 million, an increase of 6.5 percent from the previous month, according to existing-home sales data for January.

The inventory of existing homes fell to a new low of 860,000, which equals about 1.6 months of the monthly sales pace. That pace was down from 1.7 months in December 2021 and 1.9 months in January 2021.

Existing home prices continued to rise, with the median sales price rising 15.4 percent year over year in January to $350,000.

The spike in sales can likely be attributed to buyers anticipating rising mortgage rates — which have hit 4 percent for the first time in two years — and the prevalence of investors who have the ability to make all cash deals.

“Buyers were likely anticipating further rate increases and locking-in at the low rates, and investors added to overall demand with all-cash offers,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.  “Consequently, housing prices continue to move solidly higher.”

Lawrence Yun | Credit: NAR

The lack of inventory on the market also continues to drive prices higher, with the 860,000 number for total housing inventory down 16.5 percent from a year ago when it sat at 1.03 million. While the number of lower priced houses continues to dissipate, supply of higher end homes is increasing, according to Yun.

“There are more listings at the upper end – homes priced above $500,000 – compared to a year ago, which should lead to less hurried decisions by some buyers,” Yun said. “Clearly, more supply is needed at the lower-end of the market in order to achieve more equitable distribution of housing wealth.”

As interest rates rise, the question remains whether they will have any significant impact on the hyper-competitive housing market.

Realtor.com economist Danielle Hall predicted the current trends will linger throughout the year, with buyers willing to shoulder the extra costs with the housing market overturned by the possibilities of remote work.

“Our expectation is that we’ll continue to see home sales at a relatively high level throughout 2022, as post-pandemic shifts like rising workplace flexibility enable would-be buyers to expand their geographic search horizons and find an affordable place to call home,:” Halle said.

Email Ben Verde

NAR
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Where can you network with the top real estate pros to build your business? Sign up for ICNY and start connecting today. REGISTER×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription