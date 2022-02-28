Susan Daimler, president of Zillow, shares her insights on tech, how it should enhance your business, and why human connection will always be important at Inman Connect New York.

Join us at Inman Connect New York, April 19 – 21

Susan Daimler knows tech. As the president of Zillow, Susan leads technology platforms like the Premier Agent program, StreetEasy and other corporate initiatives. But one thing she believes in as much as the power of tech is human connection.

Susan will be among the many expert speakers at Inman Connect New York, April 19-21. She has a lot to say about keeping the human factor in your real estate business. At Zillow, she makes tech products to enhance the way real estate professionals do business. Though tech is top of mind for Susan, she knows the human factor will never lose its place in real estate.

Join us at Inman Connect New York to learn how to integrate today’s tech tools without losing that human connection.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or you’re new to real estate, Inman Connect New York is the place to network with the right people who can help build and scale your business.

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out what some past attendees had to say…

“The Inman Team continues to bring key content to those who strive to excel in the real estate world. Without fail, Inman Connect provided useful information at a rate that feels like drinking out of a fire hydrant. Thank you Brad and your team for continuing to educate and inform to what is current and on the horizon for real estate professionals at all levels.” –James E. Martin, Dave Perry Miller Real Estate

“Inman is the quintessential experience for independent brokerages. The content is invigorating and thought-provoking. Cutting-edge info and innovative thinkers all in one place! Bravo, Brad Inman and staff for being an industry leader.” –Elisa Bruno-Midili , Cafe Realty

“My go-to place for staying ahead of the competition.” –Joe Montaleone, Century 21 Showtime Realty Ltd

“Over the years I’ve come to depend on Inman events to make sure I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s current and emerging within our industry, coupled with building relationships nationwide that allow me to provide an even more robust consumer experience as a result. Thank you, Inman!” Stacey Soleil, WEST, a Williston Financial Group Company

Plus, it’s the 25th anniversary of Inman Connect! So you know we’ll have extra WOW like meet and greets with top speakers, a scavenger hunt with premium prizes, a puppy play zone and much more.

Join thousands of real estate pros who are already registered.

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list.