With Hispanics projected to account for 70 percent of new homeownership growth in the U.S. in the next 20 years by the Urban Institute*, it is more important than ever that our industry of real estate professionals represent the same level of diversity as those communities we are serving across the country.

But enhancing representation of Hispanics within the real estate professions does not happen by simply recruiting more Hispanics into your brokerages — instead it requires a strong commitment of guidance and the financial support that provides them access to educational resources and mentorship along their journey.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, the industry franchise leader and innovator for more than 50 years, announced earlier this month that in collaboration with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, the brand is expanding its successful CENTURY 21® Empowering Latinas Program in 2022 with a national call-to-entry providing educational opportunities including financial support for 121 Latina entrepreneurs seeking to obtain a real estate license. Launched in 2018 as a market-focused campaign, the breakthrough program has since enabled deserving women across Florida, California, and Texas to pursue careers in real estate. The Empowering Latinas program has also supported the work of philanthropic organizations such as the Eva Longoria Foundation and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation in their efforts to empower the entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

“We are proud to elevate this program to the next level by opening up opportunities for those relentless Latina entrepreneurs across the country who are poised to become the next leaders of our industry,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “In our business, it’s one thing to open the door for more diverse agents, but it’s more important that once they’re through those doors, they have the critical financial, educational, and business resources to set them on the path towards real estate success. This program, combined with the power of our global network of industry-leading sales professionals, does just that.”

In addition to awarding educational stipends to cover the costs of the required pre-licensing education with The CE Shop or a comparable provider in their state, Empowering Latinas honorees will be connected with the CENTURY 21 brand’s network of real estate professionals for additional mentoring, advice and support along their journey to becoming top real estate agents.

“Receiving the Empowering Latinas award was a pivotal moment in my life and career,” said Jeanette Avellaneda, CENTURY 21 Garlington & Associates affiliated agent and 2018 Empowering Latinas Program honoree. “At the time I was an unemployed mother of four who had just gotten divorced and was in danger of being evicted from our apartment. I could never have imagined how applying for this program would change our lives forever. With the support of the CENTURY 21 brand, I was able to start a fulfilling career that allowed me to purchase my family’s first home, give my daughter her dream Quinceañera, and partake in all the graduation activities for my son. Beyond the financial security, this career has pushed me out of my comfort zone and given me the opportunity to help my fellow Latinos who otherwise feel they would never be able to reach their dreams of homeownership.”

Latinas interested in applying for the educational stipend can do so online at C21EmpoweringLatinas.com now through April 30, 2022. In order to qualify for the Empowering Latinas program, applicants must be at least 18 years old, be of Hispanic heritage, have a high school degree or GED, and be a US citizen or legal resident of the United States. Please visit the Empowering Latinas website for additional program details and application forms.

*Source: Decennial census data and Urban Institute projections. https://www.urban.org/urban-wire/number-hispanic-households-will-skyrocket-2040-how-can-housing-industry-support-their-needs

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC:

The approximately 148,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 14,250 offices spanning 85 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 Brand is helping its affiliated brokers and agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2022 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.