Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. Knock lays off nearly half its workforce, announces $220M round

Brad Inman and Knock CEO Sean Black.

The power buyer, which will also step away from plans for an initial public offering, said funding from private investors will allow it to continue expansion into 90 markets by end of year.

2. Say goodbye to the starter home

Image by Ted Irvine/Canva

As millions of Americans go in search of their first home this spring, many may find that the starter homes they once envisioned now have long-term home prices. Now what?

3. As gas prices soar, real estate agents reconsider cost of doing business

Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

Reason to change practices or “the cost of doing business?” Agents weigh in on the impact of record-high gas prices.

4. Big tech is coming for your commission

Like Zillow, the biggest real estate tech companies have set their eyes on agent commissions as the answer to their revenue needs. Find out how they plan to get that money out of agents’ wallets.

5. Be the hedgehog, not the fox: 5 tips to level up

Moving a business from good to great sounds like a massive undertaking, but it often comes down to a handful of best practices. Jimmy Burgess shares insights and strategies for making the transition.

 

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Did you miss it? You can still register for March Connect Now and watch all the replays.GET ACCESS×
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription