Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

The power buyer, which will also step away from plans for an initial public offering, said funding from private investors will allow it to continue expansion into 90 markets by end of year.

As millions of Americans go in search of their first home this spring, many may find that the starter homes they once envisioned now have long-term home prices. Now what?

Reason to change practices or “the cost of doing business?” Agents weigh in on the impact of record-high gas prices.

Like Zillow, the biggest real estate tech companies have set their eyes on agent commissions as the answer to their revenue needs. Find out how they plan to get that money out of agents’ wallets.

Moving a business from good to great sounds like a massive undertaking, but it often comes down to a handful of best practices. Jimmy Burgess shares insights and strategies for making the transition.