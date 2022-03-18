Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.
1. Knock lays off nearly half its workforce, announces $220M round
The power buyer, which will also step away from plans for an initial public offering, said funding from private investors will allow it to continue expansion into 90 markets by end of year.
2. Say goodbye to the starter home
As millions of Americans go in search of their first home this spring, many may find that the starter homes they once envisioned now have long-term home prices. Now what?
3. As gas prices soar, real estate agents reconsider cost of doing business
Reason to change practices or “the cost of doing business?” Agents weigh in on the impact of record-high gas prices.
4. Big tech is coming for your commission
Like Zillow, the biggest real estate tech companies have set their eyes on agent commissions as the answer to their revenue needs. Find out how they plan to get that money out of agents’ wallets.
5. Be the hedgehog, not the fox: 5 tips to level up
Moving a business from good to great sounds like a massive undertaking, but it often comes down to a handful of best practices. Jimmy Burgess shares insights and strategies for making the transition.
