This summer, Inman will honor the third class of inductees into the Inman Golden I Club. The honorees will be announced live at Luxury Connect, Aug. 2-3, at the Aria in Las Vegas.

What is the Inman Golden I (pronounced “eye”) Club? It’s the highest honor in luxury real estate. Golden I Club honorees will include the top luxury agents and brokers, the best luxury technology, the most innovative luxury property and new development marketing campaigns of the past year (dating from July 2021), as well as the top luxury deals in cities, near beaches and on mountains.

Most importantly, we’re asking for your help. We are seeking nominees for the Golden I Club in the following categories:

Top luxury agent Top luxury team Top luxury brokerage Best luxury technology Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury property Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury development Best city sale Best beach sale Best mountain sale



To nominate a colleague, company or campaign for an Inman Golden I, use this submission form. If you’re nominating in multiple categories, please submit each nomination separately. Nominations will close June 1, 2022.

Finalists will be announced on Inman.com in July 2022. Then, we look forward to you joining us at Luxury Connect, Aug. 2-3, 2022, to celebrate the winners together.