Mobile apps can be game-changers, making your business finances streamlined, organized and even a little fun. Millions Dollar Listing LA stars James Harris and David Parnes share their favorite apps for handling both your personal and business finances.

As a real estate agent, your finances may be far different than those of your friends and family. Not only are you an adult human with a day-to-day financial life and responsibilities, but you’re also an independent contractor with the health of your business finances to manage.

But being thoughtful and strategic doesn’t have to be a drag. In fact, it doesn’t even have to be that hard. In our high-tech world, you have access to game-changing apps that can make your business finances streamlined, organized and maybe a little fun. Here are our favorite apps for handling both your personal and business finances.

Personal finances

Step one in becoming financially healthy is getting a sense of your personal finances. What are you spending money on? Where do you need to re-route your money in order to achieve your goals, pay off that credit card or save up for a big purchase?

Getting organized with a great app for personal finances can help you tell your money where to go. Although sometimes it may feel like your expenses are out of your control, they most definitely are not. In your relationship with money, you’re in charge, so it’s time to reclaim your power, take responsibility and envision your future.

Remember, there’s no “right” way to budget; it all depends on how you want to live your life and what personal goals and priorities you have. Here are some tools that will help you get there.

Mint: A free app that’s an all-around great tool for all things personal finance. EveryDollar: A great platform for straightforward, simple budgeting. Goodbudget: A digital version of the envelope budgeting system. Personal Capital: A winner for tracking wealth and spending. YNAB (You Need A Budget): An app that specializes in helping people get out of debt.

Business finances

As an independent contractor, you have the great gift of creating your own schedule and seizing autonomy over your life. At the same time, you also have to take control of your own finances and be extra thoughtful and strategic. So, you may need something a bit more robust in order to save your future self from a mess come tax season.

Additionally, no one is creating a 401(k) for you — you have to lead that for yourself. And doing it now is of utmost importance in order to create a financially successful future and meet your needs, goals and dreams with confidence. Here are a few great apps to get you started in creating great financial habits — and results — as a business owner.

Hurdlr: A no-frills app that tracks mileage, expenses, income and taxes. Wave Accounting: A user-friendly and approachable platform that keeps everything in one place. FreshBooks: A platform all about tracking your income and expenses. QuickBooks: An affordable app that tracks the expenses of being an agent. Xero: An app great for independent contractor expense tracking and also integrates with thousands of apps so you can keep everything in one place.

So, breathe — you’ve got this! Take the first step and start looking into these platforms. Go with your gut and invest in one that appeals to you. You’ll be a money guru before you know it.

James Harris is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram. David Parnes is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.