Chiappetta has held a number of recruitment and management positions at well-known tech companies over the course of her roughly 17-year career, including at Side and Facebook.

Aisha Chiappetta, who has held a number of recruitment and management positions at well-known tech companies over the course of her roughly 17-year career, has joined luxury brokerage The Agency as vice president of strategic growth, the brokerage told Inman.

Rainy Hake Austin

Most recently, Chiappetta served as director of partnership expansion at Side for about two-and-a-half years. Prior to that, she was the leadership recruiting manager of the UX Research department at Facebook for about two years.

“During this time of incredible expansion for The Agency, it’s more important than ever that we have experienced leaders like Aisha aiding our strategic agent growth and development,” Rainy Hake Austin, president of The Agency, said in a statement.

“At The Agency, we are focused on quality over quantity and believe in partnering with like-minded professionals who are a true representation of our brand and culture. Aisha will be instrumental in helping our brokerage strategically and thoughtfully grow, especially as we focus on innovation and advancement in key markets.”

Shane Farkas

While at Side, Chiappetta helped drive the company’s expansion by leading a team that was responsible for “matching driven real estate professionals with the right team to aid their growth.” Under Chiappetta’s management, this department at Side grew from ground zero to eventually bring in more than $11 million in annual revenue.

At The Agency, Chiappetta will work with the brokerage’s leadership to develop the company’s recruiting processes.

“Having worked for leading technology startups, Aisha brings an impressive background and skill set to The Agency,” Shane Farkas, COO of The Agency, said in a statement. “Aisha has an entrepreneurial spirit and a drive for helping people succeed and grow that aligns with The Agency’s mission to provide the best experience for our agents and clients.”

Aisha Chiappetta

Chiappetta received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of San Francisco and currently lives in San Francisco. She is a native of New Orleans and has four children.

“I’m beyond excited to join The Agency at this inflection point in the company’s growth,” Chiappetta said in a statement. “I see a lot of energy, drive, momentum and hunger to win from the team, along with exciting challenges to conquer. I see this next chapter as a multi-stage rocket heading into space and I am excited to have a seat.”

The Agency also recently brought on Quetzal Grimm as managing director for its new Silicon Valley offices, and acquired New York brokerage Triplemint, amid a $35 million funding round.

Email Lillian Dickerson

luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Invest in yourself and your business by attending Inman Connect Las Vegas in August.Learn more×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription