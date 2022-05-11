Chiappetta has held a number of recruitment and management positions at well-known tech companies over the course of her roughly 17-year career, including at Side and Facebook.

Aisha Chiappetta, who has held a number of recruitment and management positions at well-known tech companies over the course of her roughly 17-year career, has joined luxury brokerage The Agency as vice president of strategic growth, the brokerage told Inman.

Most recently, Chiappetta served as director of partnership expansion at Side for about two-and-a-half years. Prior to that, she was the leadership recruiting manager of the UX Research department at Facebook for about two years.

“During this time of incredible expansion for The Agency, it’s more important than ever that we have experienced leaders like Aisha aiding our strategic agent growth and development,” Rainy Hake Austin, president of The Agency, said in a statement.

“At The Agency, we are focused on quality over quantity and believe in partnering with like-minded professionals who are a true representation of our brand and culture. Aisha will be instrumental in helping our brokerage strategically and thoughtfully grow, especially as we focus on innovation and advancement in key markets.”

While at Side, Chiappetta helped drive the company’s expansion by leading a team that was responsible for “matching driven real estate professionals with the right team to aid their growth.” Under Chiappetta’s management, this department at Side grew from ground zero to eventually bring in more than $11 million in annual revenue.

At The Agency, Chiappetta will work with the brokerage’s leadership to develop the company’s recruiting processes.

“Having worked for leading technology startups, Aisha brings an impressive background and skill set to The Agency,” Shane Farkas, COO of The Agency, said in a statement. “Aisha has an entrepreneurial spirit and a drive for helping people succeed and grow that aligns with The Agency’s mission to provide the best experience for our agents and clients.”

Chiappetta received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of San Francisco and currently lives in San Francisco. She is a native of New Orleans and has four children.

“I’m beyond excited to join The Agency at this inflection point in the company’s growth,” Chiappetta said in a statement. “I see a lot of energy, drive, momentum and hunger to win from the team, along with exciting challenges to conquer. I see this next chapter as a multi-stage rocket heading into space and I am excited to have a seat.”

The Agency also recently brought on Quetzal Grimm as managing director for its new Silicon Valley offices, and acquired New York brokerage Triplemint, amid a $35 million funding round.

