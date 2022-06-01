Seven months after its acquisition, Concierge Auctions is rebranding to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions — a reflection of its new chapter with parent companies Sotheby’s and Realogy. The company said the rebrand will be complete by August, which includes phasing out the original name, logo, marketing and other collateral for a look that aligns with Sotheby’s current branding.

Seven months after its acquisition, Concierge Auctions is rebranding to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions — a reflection of its new chapter with parent companies Sotheby’s and Realogy.

“Sotheby’s and Realogy are two of the most established and renowned companies in the industries that we serve—real estate and auction,” Sotheby’s Concierge Auction co-founder and CEO Laura Brady said in a prepared statement on Wednesday. Since our acquisition in November, we have become part of an even greater vision.”

She added, “As we continue to evolve and enter this next stage of growth, we look forward to continuing to service all brands and clients worldwide, now better than ever before through these additional resources and reach.”

The company said the rebrand will be complete by August, which includes phasing out the original name, logo, marketing and other collateral for a look that aligns with Sotheby’s current branding.

“I am excited to see the rebrand to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. As our partnership deepens, we have a real opportunity to further develop the luxury real estate auction market together,” Sotheby’s auction house CEO Charles F. Stewart said. “The finest luxury items in the world are sold at auction, so expanding the offering to include real estate, while bringing Sotheby’s fine art and luxury auction expertise, including online auctions, to the benefit of our clients is a key focus.”

In a brief phone call with Inman, Brady said the new name and look enable Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to widen its reach and signifies the work she and her co-founder, Chad Roffers, have done over the past seven months to leverage Sotheby’s and Realogy’s resources to create a more seamless experience.

“The reach that Sotheby’s has to luxury clients around the world is something that is very in line with our business; we only focus on selling high-end, unique one-of-a-kind real estate assets,” she said. “More specifically, what we’ve been focusing on with them is integration through technology, marketing and operational efforts to make the client experience seamless, similar to the way that Sotheby’s services its clients with other fine assets.”

As they complete the integration process, Brady said Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions will introduce several new marketing and education initiatives. The company will continue to be brand-agnostic and serve non-Realogy affiliated agents, she emphasized.

“We are rolling out additional marketing and education for all brands for agents to partner with us more and better than ever before in the year ahead,” Brady said. “We have a lot of other initiatives that are coming up that are going to help agents understand our offerings, become more involved, and reach success by using us in the days ahead.”

Realogy President and CEO Ryan Schneider said he looks forward to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ role in Realogy’s overall luxury game plan for Sotheby’s International Realty, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Alliance and Corcoran.

“The global power of the Sotheby’s name is extraordinary, and we have witnessed that power firsthand as Sotheby’s and Realogy have, together, fueled the tremendous growth of our Sotheby’s International Realty brand,” he said. “As we continue to invest in and grow Realogy’s lead in luxury real estate, we are excited by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions enabling all real estate agents and clients to digitally navigate the high-end property market worldwide.”

Email Marian McPherson