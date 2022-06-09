It’s a new day for real estate as Realogy today officially becomes Anywhere Real Estate Inc. But let’s be clear. This isn’t just about a name. Our shift to AnywhereSM underscores our dedication to transforming the home buying and selling experience, alongside our powerful agent network and franchise owners, for any consumer, anywhere.

Empowering everyone’s next move

Wherever a home buyer or seller is in their real estate journey, Anywhere is committed to delivering a more simplified, digitized, and integrated consumer experience. That’s because we believe that every single step — from just beginning the search to that incredible “keys-in-hand” moment — should be full of joy.

Anywhere is home to some of the most recognized names in real estate, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby’s International Realty®, and together with our unmatched real estate services and innovative products and technology, we are building a better transaction for home buyers and sellers, anywhere.

Visit our new site to learn how we’re empowering everyone’s next move.