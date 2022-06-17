A truly affordable smart home setup may be within the financial reach of most homeowners, with lighting and security features included. Brandon Doyle reviews a range of smart and cost-efficient upgrades.

Smart home tech does not need to break the bank. Wyze Labs is leading the industry by making affordable products that are obtainable for any homeowner or renter on a budget. We’ve been fortunate enough to be able to test out their new line of products and were impressed with how they compared to more expensive options you may find in a retail store. 

The company started by offering a cheap, indoor-only camera that was great for checking in on property or pets. It was limited to 12-second recordings to a micro-SD card and later to the cloud. This quickly became a best seller and users found all sorts of ways to use the camera.

Many wanted to use it outdoors, which it was not rated for. Later, Wyze added a dedicated battery-powered outdoor camera and has updated the best-selling Wyze Cam to its current version three. It is now both an indoor/outdoor device with free 14-day cloud storage for only $30.  

At the front door, homeowners can add a video doorbell with chime for only $50 and replace the interior portion of their deadbolt for $100, an incredible combination of technology for less than either a typical smart lock or doorbell. The quality is on par with more expensive devices, and it offers as many or more features than competitors. 

Wyze recently added a security service that starts at just $5 a month. Homeowners can start with the core kit and then add in additional keypads, entry sensors, motion sensors and cameras as needed. A typical home costs about $200 to outfit completely. 

They didn’t stop there, though. Wyze now offers a robot vacuum with advanced lidar navigation, which is a must-have feature, for only $250. It easily competes with other vacuums that cost twice as much. Wyze also makes an affordable thermostat that is comparable to the entry-level Nest thermostat and wi-fi-controlled color bulbs and light strips that can compete with Philips Hue.

The best part about these products is that they’re all integrated into one app and can be controlled with your favorite voice assistant without requiring a home hub or any additional equipment. 

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×