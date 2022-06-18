Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

The layoffs will involve full-time employees, not agents, and come as the housing and stock markets experience a major shift.

The ranks of the real estate industry have swelled over the past decade. Some experts who spoke to Inman believe a trend in the opposite direction may be picking up speed.

Reaction to rate hike was mixed on Wednesday as real estate agents noted what they saw as a clear signs of a “transitioning market.” Economists say mortgage rates could actually dip.

Dramatic inflation reading fuels speculation that Federal Reserve policymakers will implement drastic 75-basis point interest rate hike Wednesday.

Higher mortgage rates are now “housing market’s primary constraint,” economists at Fannie Mae said in a new forecast predicting home sales will fall 13.5 percent this year.