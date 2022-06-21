Although there is still an inventory shortage, cash buyers can use this time to enjoy a wider selection of homes than buyers who are taking out a loan.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts is never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Are you receiving Inman’s Agent Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

For a large part of the pandemic, mortgage rates hovered at historic lows. These all-time low interest rates were a significant contributing factor underlying the perfect storm that hit the housing market over the past two years, leaving Americans with a housing shortage and low inventory that many experts believe will not yet be balanced in 2022. 

Now with rates on the rise for the foreseeable future, buyers are going to need new support to stay on top of tight offer negotiations. One thing that seems to be a clear and recession-proof winning edge for low inventory competitive markets? Cash offers.

Rising rates mean less affordability

But with inflation on the rise, homebuyers are seeing those very appealing mortgage rates disappear quickly, with rates now hitting over 6 percent and market experts predicting continued rate hikes in the coming months. The higher the interest rate, the less purchasing power the buyer has because it becomes much more expensive to borrow money.  

In other words, with higher interest rates, you get less house for your borrowed money, forcing buyers who need to finance their purchase to consider less expensive homes than they were looking at when mortgage rates were lower. That’s a tough nut for buyers to swallow, and it puts them in a disheartening predicament. 

Bidding wars will continue

To compound the rising interest rate setback for buyers, buyers continue to face bidding wars when a new listing hits the market. Many times, these bidding wars are driving the selling prices above the asking price. This reality is forcing buyers to explore homes listed below their maximum budget, as they can reasonably anticipate having to pay above the asking up to their budget limits to secure the house.
 
And, while cash buyers are not reliant on interest rates as a factor affecting how much they can spend on a house, they do have to access more cash and stretch their budget to beat out competition when these bidding wars arise. 

Higher mortgage rates may end up working to the advantage of cash buyers because rising rates quell purchasing power of borrowers and may weed out a lot of competition.

All things being equal, a seller is far more likely to accept a cash offer over a financed offer to be free of the contingency that accompanies an offer contingent on a mortgage.

Cash could open up more inventory

Cash buyers should use this time to enjoy a wider selection of homes than buyers who are taking out a loan. There is still undoubtedly an inventory shortage, but there is more inventory that cash buyers can afford to buy that borrowers using financing are now priced out of.

Bonnie Heatzig, The Luxury Real Estate Authority, is the Executive Director of Luxury Sales at Douglas Elliman in Florida. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×