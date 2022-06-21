After reaching record levels earlier this year, Opendoor’s buy-to-list premium has fallen dramatically — a reflection of a rapidly changing market. Here’s why Mike DelPrete says it’s a critical data point to watch.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts is never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Are you receiving Inman’s Broker EdgeMake sure you’re subscribed here.

This post has been republished with permission from Mike DelPrete.

After reaching record levels earlier this year, Opendoor’s buy-to-list premium (the difference between the purchase price and current listing price of a home) has fallen dramatically — a reflection of a rapidly changing market.

Why it matters: The buy-to-list premium is the best leading indicator of iBuyer profitability — and though it has dropped, Opendoor appears to be deftly riding a dynamic market.

  • As of June 16, 2022, Opendoor’s median buy-to-list premium across 2,700 listings was 7.3 percent — down from a record 17 percent in March.

Opendoor’s home sale prices, as measured by the buy-to-sale premium, lags the market by a few months, and for the time being, it remains in very healthy territory.

A dropping buy-to-list premium is not the end of the world for Opendoor; it’s not overpaying for houses or losing money on the resale.

The bottom line: The heady days of record home price appreciation — the most significant driver of iBuyer profitability — appear to be coming to a close (for now).

  • A buy-to-list premium of 7 percent is still healthy (and on par with the entirety of 2018 and 2019) — but anything much lower, for longer, could present challenges.

Mike DelPrete is a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

Opendoor
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×