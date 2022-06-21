After reaching record levels earlier this year, Opendoor’s buy-to-list premium has fallen dramatically — a reflection of a rapidly changing market. Here’s why Mike DelPrete says it’s a critical data point to watch.

This post has been republished with permission from Mike DelPrete.

After reaching record levels earlier this year, Opendoor’s buy-to-list premium (the difference between the purchase price and current listing price of a home) has fallen dramatically — a reflection of a rapidly changing market.

Why it matters: The buy-to-list premium is the best leading indicator of iBuyer profitability — and though it has dropped, Opendoor appears to be deftly riding a dynamic market.

As of June 16, 2022, Opendoor’s median buy-to-list premium across 2,700 listings was 7.3 percent — down from a record 17 percent in March.

Opendoor’s home sale prices, as measured by the buy-to-sale premium, lags the market by a few months, and for the time being, it remains in very healthy territory.

In fact, Q2 is going to be another record quarter for Opendoor, with average buy-to-sale premiums over 10 percent according to YipitData.

A dropping buy-to-list premium is not the end of the world for Opendoor; it’s not overpaying for houses or losing money on the resale.

Opendoor’s buy-to-list distribution curve is significantly better than Zillow’s was last year, when Zillow was, on average, losing money on each house resold.

The bottom line: The heady days of record home price appreciation — the most significant driver of iBuyer profitability — appear to be coming to a close (for now).

A buy-to-list premium of 7 percent is still healthy (and on par with the entirety of 2018 and 2019) — but anything much lower, for longer, could present challenges.

Mike DelPrete is a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.